Brad Burford

On August 23, 2020 Barbara Ruth Staats Burford stepped from this earthly sod after a short illness. She lived well a life of service to her family, her church, and her community, wherever any of those may have been. No one encountered Barbara without receiving from her deep well of kindness, compassion, and love, borne out of her love and devotion for the Lord.
She is preceded in her transition by her parents, Ray and Melinda Staats, brother Robert Staats, husband Jack, and daughter Tamara Dawn Burford.
She is survived by her brother William R (Ellen) Staats, sister Susie Boyd, her sons Theodore "Ted" (Virginia) and Brad (Melinda) Burford, grandsons Colby (Allison) and Keaton (Andrea) Burford, granddaughter Kelsey (Ian) Gann, and 2 great-granddaughters. She also leaves behind a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A celebration of Barbara's life will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2020, 1:30. The celebration will take place at Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, WV 25560. A light reception will follow.
