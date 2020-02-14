Bourland, Daniel Craig (Skipper), age 65 passed away peacefully on Wednesday January 22 2020 in Sacramento, Ca.
Dan is preceded in death by his parents Luther (Tex) and Lola Mae Bourland of Elk Grove, his brothers Curtis, Tom and Larry Bourland, his sister Linda Hunt and nephew Rich Skillrud. Dan leaves behind his wife Karen Loving -Bourland, sons David Craig of Rio Dell and Daniel Lawrence of Sacramento. His sisters who loved him as their "little/big brother" Carol Sutherland and her husband Rick of Oregon, Susan McHale of Denver Colorado, Zena Ebner and her husband Tim of New York. He is blessed to have 6 grandchildren and numerous Nieces and Nephews who he loved.
The Bourland family lived in Wilton where Dan grew up on ranches running the fields, participating in 4H, hanging out with his pet chicken and running from the turkeys who would chase him and his siblings. As he got older he continued to love animals and nature. In his memory donations can be made to The Ocean Clean Up" theoceancleanup.com" works to remove plastic from oceans which he was a big supporter of. I miss you BeBo!
As his Niece Juliet shared, "Uncle Skip bought the ticket and took the ride".
