January 1936-June 2019
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend and teacher in Grant JUSD (Twin Rivers) for 40 years. Served in the U.S. Army for several years.
Bill passed away at the age of 83, at his home in Elk Grove, surrounded by his family.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Elk Grove Funeral Chapel, 9101 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove, CA 95624.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sacramento SPCA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.