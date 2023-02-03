Beverly Grubbs 

Beverly Jean (Wacker) Grubbs passed away on Jan. 24, 2023, at 84 years old.
Beverly is survived by her sons Jeff (Valerie), Todd, Eric (Laura), and Brian (Cheryl). She had 14 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Kenneth and her daughter Cynthia. She was born in Sacramento, CA, and attended Elk Grove High School. She was a homemaker, church secretary, Cub Scout den mother and all-around willing volunteer for many worthy activities her entire life. She was a longtime member of Our Savior Lutheran Church of Sacramento and then St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Elk Grove. Here words of advice were, “You can laugh or be angry about some situations, laughing is less stressful," and “Don’t forget, you were a kid once too.”
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 10, at 10:30 am at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 8701 Elk Grove-Florin Road in Elk Grove.
