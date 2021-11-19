Betty Ring passed away on 07/22/2020 at home with loved ones at her side seven weeks after being diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Cancer. She was born on December 3, 1941. She lived in the Sacramento area of California up until her husband passed away in 2005. She lived in New Richmond WI for the last 14 years up until her death.
She married Larry Ring in 1958 and started her family. She was a devoted wife to Larry for 47 years, up until his death. Mom to Ricky Ring (deceased 2021) (Carol), Vicki Bellrichard (Steve), David Ring (Marketta), Mark (deceased), Susan Brommer, Jamie Callies (Mark) and Eric Ring (deceased) (Melanie). Loving grandmother to Michele (Domenico), Stan, Mary, (Hughar), Sarah (Graham), Andrew (deceased), Joseph, Corey (Ali), Cody, Kayla (Dominic), Ryan, Brandon and Holly. Great Grandmother to Kiersten, Sabrina, Gabriella, Luke, Caleb, Alexander, Luca, Nico, Eden, Kinsley, Jonah, Wyatt and Rylee. Great, great grandmother to Maci. She also is survived by brother Gary Martinovich, brother-in-law Jim Ring, sister-in-law Mary Ring, cousins, many nieces, nephews and friends.
Betty loved animals, grew up with them and had one up until she died. She always welcomed visits from her furry relatives as she referred to them. Also fed the visiting birds, deer and animals in her yard.
Up until her retirement she worked in healthcare, customer service and her own cleaning service. She volunteered throughout her adult life. Early years as a 4H Leader, women’s shelter, political elections, women’s groups within the Moose and Elks lodges. After moving to New Richmond, she spent many hours volunteering at Westfield Hospital, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Five Loaves Food Shelf and Grace’s Place Salvation Army.
Betty requested no services, instead a lunch will be served at the Elk Grove Elks Lodge, 9240 Survey Road in Elk Grove on Saturday December 18th at 12PM.
In lieu of flowers please consider sending donations to Betty’s favorite charity Shriners Hospital for Children.
