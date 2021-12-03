Betty Lou Werre

July 20, 1930 - November 18, 2021
Betty was a 'daddy's girl' born to Mack and Modist Endres. She was preceded in death by her dear loving husband of 70 years, Walter (Walt) William Werre. She is survived by their two sons, Walter Jr (Butch) Werre and Ricky Dean Werre both of Elk Grove, grandchildren Billy Werre, Brandie Werre, Eric Werre and Daniel Werre, great-grandson Brock Matlock Jr. and her dear great granddaughter Brieanna Matlock, her younger sister Eva Lee Seibel, niece Angela Young and nephew Ronald Moberly of Lodi.
Betty attended school in Elk Grove where she was an excellent student. Betty met Walt at the Florin Dance Hall of the Redmen's Lodge where they both shared a love of ballroom dancing. The pair were married in Elk Grove and soon began running the Werre Family Dairy and Farm. Betty was a hard worker, up at dawn making sure hired hands were busy milking cows. She passed on her work ethic onto her two sons who were both Grand Champions in showing their Holsteins in 4H and FFA, entering and winning shows and fairs throughout Northern California including the Cow Palace in Daly City.
Betty really settled into her role as a wife, mother, and full-time homemaker. She was a wonderful cook; her enchiladas were a family favorite. She also enjoyed baking and playing Bridge with the ladies. Both her and Walt were active in their community doing volunteer work. Betty worked hard doing fundraisers for Mercy Hospital Sacramento Guild. Betty took the top chair as president. The “Ladies in Pink” were said to be everywhere passing out toys to the children and flowers to the patients. She put on endless fundraisers for the guild including See's Candies sales at Christmas. She was praised for her
outstanding leadership skills and organization.
Betty was very disciplined and savvy. She loved to get to the bottom of how things worked and making them the best they could be. Betty had impeccable taste, she liked things to look their best. She loved long weekends shopping, dinner, and musicals in their favorite city by the Bay. In the early 2000's Betty and Walt retired, building their
dream home in the Country Club at Valley Hi.
Betty loved and adored her family and friends. She was fiercely loyal to them all. She is remembered by her best friend as, “a living doll who really knew how to read people and was always wearing a smile”.
Betty was one classy and beautiful lady. Everyone that knew her was a better person for it. They just don't make women like Betty anymore.
