Betty Joyce Baker, age 96 passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 while under hospice care at a residential care home.
She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 70 years, Conrad Baker, her daughter Carla, and her two brothers, Carl and Charles.
Betty grew up on the Mendocino coast where her love of the ocean, forest and all the beauty of nature began. Her parents, Carl and Effie shared their love of the outdoors with their three children. Betty’s mother Effie was a teacher and a wonderful artist. Betty followed in her mother’s footsteps and received her teaching degree in 1947 from the California College of Arts. She moved to Elk Grove to teach high school art.
She met her to-be husband through a blind date arranged by Ivah Cumpston to go to the California state fair with “Connie,” who she thought was Ivah’s granddaughter. All turned out well when this tall, handsome man showed up to take her to the fair.
Conrad and Betty were married in Fort Bragg, California on August 20th, 1948. They went on to raise their four children Carla, Connie, Chuck and Claudia in Elk Grove. In 1967 Betty received her Special Education teaching credential and went to work at the Jessie Baker School.
While raising her family Betty was active in her community. She was a member of Liberty Parlor 213 of The Native Daughters of the Golden West. She served on many committees for judging art for the high school scholarships. Betty was also active in the Elk Grove Garden Club for many years. She was a member of The Elk Grove United Methodist Church for 74 years.
Betty was an artist in every aspect of her life. She lived a life full of color and passion. She was full of spunk. When you asked her how she was, she would reply “Fat and Sassy!” with a big laugh. She loved to stir things up and get people laughing.
She has left a legacy to her family and friends in her passion for nature. She reminds us to observe the trees, pick up rocks, hear the ocean, feel the breeze, take it all in and be grateful. She will be greatly missed by her three children, 13 grand children, 17 great grand children and 1 great-great grandchild, nieces, nephew and many other beloved family and friends.
The family is receiving friends at the funeral home during a visitation on Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Harry A. Nauman & Son, 4041 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento, CA. 95821. Committal services will be conducted at 2:00 pm with Pastor Matthew Pearson officiating at Sacramento Memorial Lawn, 6100 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA. 95824.
A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Elk Grove United Methodist Church, 8986 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove, CA 95624.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family suggests memorial contributions made in her name to the Elk Grove United Methodist Church : https://www.elkgroveumc.org/online-giving/
Expressions of sympathy and online condolences may be offered to the family by signing their online guestbook at www.harryanauman.com
