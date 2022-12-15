On Dec. 6, 2022, Betty passed away and went to be with her Lord and Savior.
Betty was 99 years old. She was born in Augusta, Kansas on Feb. 14, 1923, and was the youngest of 11 children.
At the completion of high school, Betty relocated to Long
Beach, CA along with one of her sisters and her high school sweetheart (who was in the U.S. Air Force), Willard Franz.
After World War II ended, Betty and Willard married, moved to Sacramento and raised three daughters Carol (Ray) Bayles, Ginny Bumby and Paula
Lewis. Betty later married Jake Stricker of Sacramento, and they moved to Lincoln, CA and became “ranchers.” In 1984, Betty became a widow and moved to Elk Grove, where she remained until her passing. Betty was active in the Creekside Christian Church, Home League (Salvation Army) and the Elk Grove Senior Center.
Betty is survived by five grandchildren: Derek Pearson, Erika (Todd) Smith, RaeLynn (Jason) Springer, Danielle (Andy Trejo) Wolfe and Jason (Ginger) Wolfe, and
seven great-grandchildren: Cody (Breanna) Bayles, Avory Trejo, Alyssa Pearson, Jakob Phillips, Emma Phillips, Zoey Wolfe, Olivia Smith, and the family of Bill and Irene Yuhre.
A Celebration of Life will be held on her 100th birthday, Feb. 14, 2023, 11 a.m., at the Elk Grove Creekside Christian Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.