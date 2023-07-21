A town’s discovery of a mysterious treasure map will lead to an adventure of swashbuckling, pirate thievery and, of course, Austrian waltzes and polkas during this year’s Strauss Festival of Elk Grove.
More than 75 dancers, ages 4-83, will present the tale, “Treasure on Strauss Island” every night July 27-30 at Strauss Island in the center of Elk Grove Regional Park.
Sacramento’s Camelia Symphony Orchestra will accompany the dancers by playing the classics of composer Johann Strauss Jr., who was called “The Waltz King” in his native Austria during the mid-19th century.
And as the 36-year-old festival tradition goes, the finale will be set to “The Blue Danube,” which is best remembered for its use as the soundtrack to a space trip in the 1968 science fiction classic, “2001: A Space Odyssey.”
John Matthews, who has been with the festival for 30 years, will join the waltz and quadrille dancers. He also choreographed a more modern performance that involves dancers mimicking the ocean’s movement.
“Hopefully, it will look really cool,” Matthews told the Citizen.
He described his three-decade long dedication to the festival as a habit, which started when he was in high school.
“My kids keep coming back dancing too,” Matthews said. “I feel like I need to keep coming back for not just the show but for my sanity – it’s something that’s a part of my life.”
The festival returned to the park last year after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health restrictions against large gatherings. This Elk Grove summertime tradition debuted in 1987 when local resident Iris Zimbleman desired to have an Elk Grove festival inspired by the waltz and polka dances that she saw in the parks of Vienna, Austria. The festival has been operated by a nonprofit for more than 35 years and this year, they moved into an office and rehearsal space at Waterman Road.
Summer Mitchell, who started as a Strauss polka dancer when she was an Elk Grove High School student 25 years ago, is back directing the festival. Last year, dancers performed a retelling of Lewis Carroll’s tale, “Alice of Wonderland” that involved appropriately surreal props such as a playground slide that seemingly shrank an adult dancer into a child.
“Last year was amazing, it was such a fun concept, and everybody really bought into the crazy ideas I had,” Mitchell said while young children practiced a Tik-Tak Polka dance at Strauss Island. “Those of us in production have been doing this for quite some time – we feed into each other’s (craziness), but in a good way.”
The director and the festival cast returned to Strauss Island for rehearsals on July 10 after an Independence Day break. They’ve been practicing since March, and they will continue rehearsing until the day before opening night.
“Once we hit July and these last two weeks, we’re all here the whole time so it really starts building up that feeling like, ‘Okay, it’s time to do this,’” Mitchell said.
This year’s festival storyline will center on a treasure map that’s discovered by children in a small town. The following commotion soon catches the attention of a pirate crew that steals the map and then disembarks on a quest to find the treasure. Classic pirate betrayal and deviousness shall follow. There will also be a little supernatural trouble when sirens, portrayed by dancers, will attempt to lure the pirates into a storm.
“It’s got a lot of comedy this year,” Mitchell said about the story. “There’s a lot more highlighting of our men.”
Anthony Dapelo, a longtime set designer and builder, told the Citizen there will be an eight-foot-tall pirate ship that will make the stage look like a deck. He also took out prop dynamite sticks, a pirate sword, shovels and other instruments of old-fashioned piracy.
He’s been involved with the festival for 21 years, and he worked on elaborate sets such as the Big Ben tower clock, and the Arc de Triomphe.
“My wife started in the dancing part, and I’m involved in the backstage stuff and trying to understand how the stuff works,” Dapelo said.
Alongside the Strauss veterans will be several newcomers to the festival such as Orangevale resident Lance Judson who will dance in two numbers. He joked that his girlfriend “elbowed” him into becoming a Strauss dancer. Judson told the Citizen that he hopes his mother will be pleased.
“My mom has been bugging me since I was 11 to start dancing and so she’s going to be really happy,” he said.
What’s in store at the festival
The Strauss Festival of Elk Grove will have nightly performances that begin with a 7:30 p.m. prelude on July 27-30. Each main performance will last from 8-10 p.m.
Admission is free and festival parking is $10. Proceeds from the parking fees will be donated to the festival.
Attendees can reserve their seating spots by visiting www.StraussFestival.com/Festival-seating No pets will be allowed, with the exception of service animals.
Elk Grove Regional Park is at 9950 Elk Grove-Florin Road.
