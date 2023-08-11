The city of Elk Grove is scheduled to receive its first recurring casino mitigation payment next month from the Wilton Rancheria via a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the tribe and the city.
Chris Gibase, president and CEO of Sky River Casino, told the Citizen on Aug. 8 that the upcoming payment will be “just over $1 million” for mostly city police and code enforcement, roadway maintenance, and city taxes.
Prior to the Aug. 16, 2022 opening of the tribe’s $550 million casino at Highway 99 and Kammerer Road, an arrangement was made in 2016 through the MOU for the Wilton Rancheria to pay nearly $132 million in recurring and nonrecurring payments to the city and community of Elk Grove for city services during the first 20 years of that agreement.
Through that arrangement, the city will annually receive $4 million from the tribe for police and code enforcement costs, roadway maintenance needs, and payments in lieu of city taxes.
“That’s just part of (the funding) that the city is getting (through the MOU),” Gibase said.
Gibase added that the upcoming payment is one of four payments that the Wilton Rancheria is scheduled to make to the city this year.
Asked to provide the total amount that Sky River Casino has grossed since its opening, Gibase noted that this information is “undisclosed.”
“We don’t disclose any of the revenues for the property,” he said. “It’s been very busy, but I just don’t have the ability to (provide) a dollar amount.”
The Citizen also contacted Wilton Rancheria Chair Jesus Tarango and the Wilton Rancheria office regarding the same inquiry, and received no responses as of press time.
In 2020, the Wilton Rancheria also made an MOU with local fire and parks provider, the Cosumnes Community Services District. Under that agreement, the tribe will make a one-time payment of $805,500, funding for a new fire truck, and an annual $887,500 payment. The one-time payment was based on the development impact fees that the district would have normally charged for a large development project.
Matt Paulin, the city’s finance director, told the Citizen that while there are both recurring and nonrecurring payments to the city through the MOU, all of those payments will be combined into one fund.
“It all goes into (city) Fund 246, and (those funds are) mainly going to be used on roads and police (services),” he said.
Pollin mentioned that the city’s recently adopted fiscal year 2023-24 budget includes about $540,000 for general street pavement repairs and about $540,000 for East Stockton Boulevard improvements and pavement work.
“The MOU is contributing $43,000 to (the East Stockton Boulevard) project, and that’s numerous improvements to East Stockton Boulevard, including pavement repairs and sidewalk and curb and gutter (work),” he said.
“(There is) about $1.5 million total casino (funding) expenditures in the (current city) budget.”
The first-year funding for services of a community prosecutor for Elk Grove through the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office will be paid through fiscal year 2023-24 Wilton Rancheria casino payments received by the city, at a total of about $358,000. The second- and third-year funds for that position will come through Measure E revenue. Measure E is the voter-approved, 1% sales tax that went into effect in April.
MOU funds from the casino will also fund two new Elk Grove police positions, Pollin noted.
“(Those positions include) the police department lieutenant (who will work) on the admin(istration) side,” he said. “And really the benefit that that’s going to provide, it really is going to take a lot of duties that the various watch commanders are providing today. It’s going to free them up from those duties to better concentrate on those primary duties of the day-to-day operations of those shifts that they’re managing.”
The city will also hire another code enforcement officer through the MOU funds to provide further assistance with various code enforcement issues throughout the city.
Pollin added that $8.8 million in future, casino mitigation MOU funds is scheduled to be spent on the $124 million, two-lane extension of Kammerer Road, from Interstate 5 to Bruceville Road.
“(That amount is) assumed for fiscal year 2025-26,” he said. “So, that’s a big chunk that we’re planning to use the MOU funds towards. (That project) is one of the city’s priorities. It’s just such an important part of the city’s ability to better manage traffic flow (from) east to west, and provide better interconnectivity to residents and commuters.”
Pollin stressed the importance of the casino mitigation MOU funds for the city.
“The city’s agreement with the tribe is absolutely critical,” he said. “It provides much needed resources to address impacts from the casino, and maintain quality of life in Elk Grove, which is really important to us and, of course, to Elk Grove’s residents.”
News editor Cameron Macdonald contributed to this story.
