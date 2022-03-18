California’s June 2022 election season officially kicked off on March 11 when the nomination period ended for its races.
Elk Grove voters will have sizable ballots when they’re mailed in Sacramento County on May 9. Vote centers will be open in the county from May 28 to Election Day, June 7.
This election will mark the first time that voters will participate in elections for California’s redrawn Congressional, Assembly, and State Senate districts.
In the Congressional and state races, the top two candidates who receive the most votes in the June primary will advance to the general election in November. As for the county races, they will lead to runoff elections this November if none of the candidates win a majority of votes.
Sacramento County Board of Supervisors, District 5 race
The race for the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors District 5 seat has six candidates: Cosumnes Community Services District Board President Jaclyn Moreno, Elk Grove City Council Member Pat Hume, former Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly, former Elk Grove Unified School District Trustee Alex Joe, Matthew Pratt, and Jacob Kohl.
District 5 encompasses more than 650 square miles and includes the Elk Grove, Galt, Rancho Cordova, and Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta communities.
County Supervisor Don Nottoli, who has represented that district since 1994, told the Citizen last year that he will not seek reelection.
Moreno identified homelessness, economic development and mental health as some of her top issues.
As for Hume, he is running on the issues of homelessness, transportation, housing and jobs/economic development.
Ly, who currently heads a civil rights organization, is running on several issues, including homelessness, economic development and public safety.
In his campaign, Joe mentioned that COVID-19, public safety and increasing opportunities for others are important issues to him.
As of press time, the Citizen was unable to reach Pratt and Kohl for comment.
Congressional District 7 race
After eight years of representing Congressional District 7, U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, announced that he will run for Congressional District 6, which will cover most of north Sacramento County.
The recently redrawn District 7 map includes Elk Grove and a portion of Sacramento to the north, Isleton to the southwest, Galt to the south, and Rancho Murieta to the east.
U.S. Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Sacramento, will leave her role with District 6 in hopes of being elected to represent District 7.
Matsui’s issues of greater importance include rebuilding the economy, getting through the pandemic, and improving health care accessibility and transportation.
Also running in this election is Max Semenenko, a Republican who previously served on the North Highlands Recreation and Park District Board.
Semenenko identified his top issues as safe streets, sufficient water for Californians and having a balanced federal budget.
Another candidate, Jimmy Fremgen, is a Democrat who describes himself as a leader who is pursuing innovative policies on homelessness, and accountability for corrupt corporations.
He also served as an advisor for U.S. Rep. and civil rights advocate Elijah E. Cummings of Maryland.
State Senate, District 8 race
Redistricting efforts last year resulted in Elk Grove no longer being a part of Senate District 6, which currently extends to Sacramento, West Sacramento, and other parts of Sacramento County. That district has been represented by Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, since 2014. He is currently serving his final term.
Following the 2022 election, Elk Grove will lie within the newly formed Senate District 8, which runs from Elk Grove to Elverta, and includes Rio Linda and parts of Sacramento.
There are four candidates in the District 8 race: Dave Jones, Angelique Ashby, Rafa Garcia and Jagtar Singh.
Jones, a Democrat who formerly served as the state’s insurance commissioner, noted that among the issues that concern him the most are the “skyrocketing” costs of homes and rent, the homelessness crisis, building back better from the pandemic, and tackling climate change.
Another Democrat, Ashby, is a former Elk Grove resident who serves on the Sacramento City Council.
She identified some of her top issues as investing in local communities, addressing homelessness and the housing shortage, and continuing the pathway out of the pandemic through such efforts as helping businesses and families.
Garcia, a Democrat, licensed attorney and former Elk Grove citizen, mentioned that his top issues include COVID-19 recovery, climate change and offering public, higher education for free to everyone.
Singh could not be reached for comment, as of press time.
State Assembly, D-10 race
The final approved maps for state districts show Elk Grove within the newly formed Assembly District 10, which also lies within south Sacramento.
Elk Grove’s current Assembly district, District 9, has been represented by Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, since 2014. Cooper is now running for Sacramento County sheriff.
Candidates running for the District 10 seat are Stephanie Nguyen, Eric Guerra, Eric Rigard, Tecoy Porter, and Bennie Thompkins.
Nguyen, a Democrat who was endorsed by Cooper and Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen, is a current Elk Grove City Council member. Her main issues include public safety, assisting small businesses, and helping to provide more access to services and resources.
Another Democrat, Guerra, currently serves on the Sacramento City Council. Among the issues that are most important to him is the cost of housing, assisting people who were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and making improvements to solid waste management, while keeping rates low.
Rigard, a Republican who lives in Elk Grove, challenged Cooper in the 2020 Assembly District 9 election. He named his top issues as homelessness, assisting small businesses, and education.
In his run for this Assembly seat, Porter – who is a Democrat, community activist, pastor and Elk Grove resident – named his top issues as COVID-19 relief, education and reducing homelessness.
The Citizen’s efforts to reach Thompkins were unsuccessful, as of press time.
Sacramento County sheriff’s race
The Sacramento County sheriff’s race will be a competition between two Jims. Assembly Member Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, will face Wilton resident Jim Barnes, a 22-year veteran of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
Cooper, who is in his fourth term of serving in the Assembly, is no newcomer to the sheriff’s race. He narrowly lost the 2010 sheriff’s race to current Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones, who is now a candidate for the state’s newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District.
A 30-year law enforcement veteran and former member of the Elk Grove City Council, Cooper is a longtime advocate of public safety and victims’ rights in the California Legislature.
Last month, in announcing his decision to leave his Assembly term to run for sheriff, Cooper referred to the timing as “pivotal.”
“The last 12 years have been unproductive,” he said. “As sheriff, you serve the people. It’s not a partisan office, and it’s been that way, and you’ve got to be engaged.”
Cooper’s endorsers include former Sacramento County Sheriff Lou Blanas.
Barnes, who has worked for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office for more than two decades, was endorsed by Jones last year.
Barnes named his top two issues as crime and homelessness. He also feels strongly about keeping businesses safe. He identifies his strengths as a candidate as being current on issues facing law enforcement and having the “overwhelming support” of the Sacramento County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association.
Ho, Mathews seek Sac district attorney’s seat
The race for Sacramento County district attorney (DA) consists of two candidates: Thien Ho and Alana Mathews.
They are seeking to succeed Sacramento County’s current district attorney, Anne Marie Schubert, who announced last year that she will run for California attorney general.
Ho, who was endorsed by Schubert, is a veteran prosecutor who currently serves as the county’s assistant chief deputy district attorney.
He was the lead prosecutor on the East Area Rapist/Golden State Killer case, which led to the sentencing of convicted rapist and murderer Joseph DeAngelo.
Ho was also named Prosecutor of the Year by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office in 2017, and he taught trial advocacy at McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento.
According to his website, Ho’s interest in the DA role includes protecting communities and providing justice for victims.
Mathews, a former Sacramento County prosecutor, was appointed public advisor of the California Energy Commission by then-Gov. Jerry Brown in 2013. She was reappointed to that position by Brown in 2016.
She was later appointed by the speaker’s office as a chief consultant for a legislate committee in the state Capitol.
Mathews told the Citizen that her top issues include gun violence and incarceration.
