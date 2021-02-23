Two people were fatally injured after their car crashed into a tree at Whitelock Parkway during the early morning of Feb. 22. The Elk Grove police reported that two other occupants were hospitalized for their injuries.
Sacramento County coroners identified one victim as Naiomi Brown, 18, of Elk Grove. The other deceased victim was not named, as of press time.
This crash was reported around 4:45 a.m. near the corner of Whitelock Parkway and Franklin High Road in the East Franklin area.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Hannah Gray said that the victims were traveling in a 2004 Toyota Camry when their vehicle hit a tree on the south side of Whitelock Parkway.
She said that officers arrived at the scene and found two victims outside the car wreck. They attempted to save the life of a victim who then succumbed to his or her injuries. The other victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, Gray reported.
Cosumnes firefighters then arrived and extracted the other victims - one was pronounced deceased while the other suffered critical injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
Readers with information about the crash can contact the Elk Grove police’s traffic bureau at (916) 478-8148.
