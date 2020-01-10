Authorities on Jan. 5 arrested a juvenile suspect in Elk Grove for alleged involvement in the homicide of a 16-year-old girl in West Sacramento that occurred the previous night.
Another teenage suspect was arrested in Sacramento, and an outstanding suspect, age 16, turned himself into the custody of the West Sacramento police after his image was publicly displayed during a manhunt.
The 16-year-old Elk Grove suspect was arrested on homicide, robbery, and conspiracy charges, West Sacramento police spokesperson Eric Angle said. Authorities did not identify him since he’s a minor.
Authorities said that the victim, identified as Samantha Farris of Citrus Heights, was fatally shot in the Clarksburg Trail area near River City High School. The West Sacramento police believe that the incident happened during a marijuana transaction.
Investigators recovered the suspected firearm, and they soon tracked down one of the suspects in Elk Grove after they gathered information from a witness.
The three suspects were booked into the Yolo County Main Jail.
