Local mosquito control officials announced on July 10 they detected this year’s first West Nile Virus case in the Sacramento region.
They found a mosquito sample and a dead bird that tested positive for the disease in Florin. Humans can get infected by West Nile via mosquito bites – this illness can cause flulike symptoms in mild cases and can be lethal in severe cases.
The Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District historically found West Nile Virus cases in the early summer during the past 16 years. Last July, the district restored to spraying pesticides by ground in Elk Grove after more than 30 West Nile cases were found in mosquitoes and dead birds in the Sacramento region.
Gary Goodman, the district’s manager, said that his staff expects West Nile activity to increase as the warm weather persists.
“As expected, after finding the first positive bird earlier in the week, now we are finding (the) virus in the mosquito populations,” he said in a July 10 press statement.
The district reported there were 211 human cases and 11 fatalities in California last year.
Luz Robles, a spokesperson for the Sacramento-Yolo mosquito control district, said that West Nile Virus activity has so far been slow this summer. She said that West Nile cases typically peak between June and August.
“This year, it’s been a little slow, not only for us but for the entire state,” Robles said.
Mosquito control officials advise residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites by wearing repellent when they go outside. They also said that people should avoid the outdoors during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.
Homeowners can also prevent mosquitoes from hatching in their yards by draining standing bodies of water such as water found in bird baths, flower pots, and tires. They can also contact the Sacramento-Yolo mosquito control district and request their staff to install mosquito-eating fish in their ponds, free of charges.
The public is asked to report dead birds, neglected pools, and other mosquito issues to the district by calling 1-800-429-1022. For updates on West Nile Virus activity and announcements of pesticide spraying, visit the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District’s website, www.FightTheBite.net.
