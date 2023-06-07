Local mosquito control officials announced on June 5 they found a mosquito sample that tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Isleton, 30 miles southwest of Elk Grove.
The Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District reported that this is the first mosquito sample of this year that contained the virus.
“As expected, the very warm weather we’ve had recently increased the number of mosquitoes and accelerated virus activity,” the district’s general manager, Gary Goodman said in a press statement. “It’s important for residents to take these things seriously and do everything they can to protect themselves.”
His staff noted that two West Nile-positive birds were collected near Florin Road in south Sacramento. No West Nile cases have been reported to date in Yolo County.
West Nile is a virus that can infect humans via mosquito bites, and is the leading cause of mosquito-born illnesses in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Carriers can experience flulike symptoms in mild cases, and in rare cases, they can suffer life-threatening illnesses that affect the brain such as encephalitis and meningitis, the CDC reported.
Last year, California experienced 225 confirmed West Nile human cases and 15 deaths, the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District stated.
West Nile has been detected in Elk Grove and the south county region for nearly 20 years. Local mosquito control officials resorted to spraying pesticides by airplane and truck in order to reduce adult mosquito populations when West Nile activities were high during several summers.
Mosquito activity typically picks up in the late spring and early summer, and the local mosquito control district every year advises the public to protect themselves by wearing long-sleeved clothing and mosquito repellent that contains DEET. They also urge homeowners to drain standing bodies of water in their yards such as birdbaths and flowerpots were mosquito larvae can thrive. The district also provides mosquito larve-eating fish for homeowners’ ponds.
“Summer is around the corner and as more people enjoy outdoor activities it’s important to remember that the best protection against mosquito bites is an effective insect repellent,” Goodman said.
For updates on West Nile Virus activities and notifications of mosquito spraying, visit the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District’s website, www.FightTheBite.net
