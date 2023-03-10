Volunteers from the Elk Grove Anti-Trash Community Cleanups Promenade Parkway on March 4 to help clean up the area that bordered a gas station and the Sky River Casino.
Some volunteers swept around the gas station picking debris from the ditches and fields, while others walked up and down Promenade Parkway and Kammerer Road to make a dent in the abundance of trash built up.
“This is a mess,” said volunteer Kathy Wong, who sighed in exasperation as she used her grabber to pick up a soggy, ripped up Haribo bag from a nearby ditch.
She said that the area was “pretty bad and the hard thing about it is that all the stuff’s wet, so it’s a mess trying to get it out.”
All around the gas station, there was no shortage of garbage left behind by those who had just dropped their used candy bags, slushy cups, beer cases, plastic wrappers in acts of pure carelessness, most of which were caked in mud and grime as a result of the recent rains.
Though the road beside the gas station has a barricade on both ends, adorned with signs that say, “road closed,” that doesn’t keep people from illegally dumping their garbage such as rotten wood pallets, moldy plastic basins and half-submerged, and rusted metal pots.
“Parts of it are really, really bad,” said volunteer Sharon Anderson, who both helps with the cleanups and also manages the group’s social media and email account.
“The way that I feel is a little disappointed that the trash has either A) return or B) even exist, period,” Andersonsaid. “But, hey, we’re here and we don’t mind doing this, and that’s why we picked this spot because we knew it was going to be a little trashy.”
Most of the members of this volunteer group who came out to clean are retirees that wanted to assist the community, such as Jerry Brillante, who retired during the COVID-19 pandemic and, as a result, moved to Elk Grove from the Bay Area.
Brillante came upon the group while looking for a volunteer organization in Elk Grove and has been a member since 2021.
“Elk Grove is a nice place … this is something I really wanted to do, to give back to the community, beautify Elk Grove,” he said.
Brillante said one way people could help the group would be to donate trash bags, since they need to use so many for their cleanups.
Before the cleanup, the group tagged Sky River Casino in a Facebook post, asking if they wanted to sponsor the event but group co-founder David Irons, who was at the cleanup site with co-founder and wife Khaliah Irons, said the casino staff “didn’t reach out” back to him.
Bret Bartholomew, another member who also manages the group’s social media, said in a Zoom call that the Cosumnes Community Service District buys a lot of their core materials needed for cleanups, such as grabbers, bags, buckets.
However, Bartholomew said the group was still looking into what kind of sponsorships would be available to them since they’re strictly a volunteer group and not a nonprofit.
“That’s something we started to try focus on last year, try to figure out a way how to keep this going; we want to encourage more people to be involved, maybe try to find businesses to get involved,” he said.
Anderson, who was also in the call, said that sponsorships could also come in the form of food coming from the local businesses as a reward, like pizza.
On occasion, the group will use the money they received from turning in recyclables to buy donuts for their volunteers, said Anderson.
“You better believe people will show up whenever you say food; all of a sudden you get people out of the woodwork,” Anderson said. “Who doesn’t want a free donut, right?”
