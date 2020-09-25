Elk Grove Police Chief Tim Albright last week requested to have an independent entity investigate an incident where an Elk Grove police officer was accused of misconduct and harassment.
The officer issued a citation to 19-year-old Tobias Eagle for allegedly running a stop sign on Sept. 13.
However, this ticket was given after a standoff between the officer and Eagle’s mother, Stacey Harvey-Slocum. She accused the officer, identified by police as Misty Johnson, of escalating the situation outside her house.
Harvey-Slocum used a smartphone camera to broadcast the incident live on Facebook. Her 22-minute video later went viral on social media when it was shared on Smash Da Topic Breaking News’s Facebook page.
The officer placed her right hand near her holstered gun, and declined to write the ticket and return Eagle’s license and vehicle registration until her police backup arrived. Johnson told the parent that she was being verbally aggressive.
“You will not be the judge and executioner on this property right here,” Harvey-Slocum told Johnson in the video before questioning her about why she placed her hand close to her gun. The parent also accused Johnson, a white officer, of racially profiling her African American son since she asked him if he was on probation or parole.
In response to Harvey-Slocum’s Facebook video, the Elk Grove police on Sept. 16 released 35-minute videos of the same incident recorded by Johnson’s body camera and patrol car camera.
“We stand united with our community and the commitment we made to you that we would grow from our interactions, (and) that we would engage in sometimes difficult conversations, but through that, we would be stronger together,” Albright said in a Facebook video.
Elk Grove Assistant Police Chief Bobby Davis said that the police staff attempted to meet with Eagle’s family, but the family declined.
Harvey-Slocum stated on her Facebook page that she would not be able to file a complaint if she met with Albright and Johnson. She added they will meet at another time since her son wanted to go forward with the complaint.
Eagle could not be reached for comment for this story, as of press time.
The NAACP’s Sacramento branch on Sept. 18 called for an independent investigation of the Elk Grove police regarding traffic stops as well as policy reform issues. They announced they contacted Eagle’s family and they’re involving their legal redress team.
On the same day, the Elk Grove Police Officers Association announced on Facebook, “We stand with Officer Johnson through this difficult time.”
The traffic stop of Eagle
The police body camera and patrol car videos showed what occurred before Harvey-Slocum began filming her encounter with Johnson. This incident happened at an undisclosed street around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 13.
In her bodycam video, Johnson used her patrol car’s audio system to order Eagle to pull over to the right side of the street after he allegedly ran a stop sign. He instead stopped on the street’s left side and parked outside his parents’ house. Harvey-Slocum stood in the garage before she walked toward her son’s vehicle.
The officer then told Eagle to stay in his car while he exited and then stood next to his mother on her property. Harvey-Slocum handed her son’s license and registration to Johnson after she requested them.
“This is my son’s safety, you got enough safety gear – you’re the one with the guns and stuff,” Harvey-Slocum said.
“Well, I have no idea if you have the guns and stuff too,” Johnson replied.
The officer informed Eagle that he ran a stop sign and asked him to step toward her. Harvey-Slocum would not let him step toward Johnson, and she spoke for him. The parent then told the officer to issue the traffic ticket.
Johnson kept Eagle’s license and paperwork, and she asked if Eagle was on probation or parole, Harvey-Slocum told her that he was not, and she asked the officer to instead use his identification to run a police records check.
“Tell her you refuse to speak to her, and give you your ticket,” she told her son.
Harvey-Slocum called upon a family member to give her a smartphone to record the encounter.
“This officer is harassing my son – she already has his driver’s license, registration, and car insurance in her hand; she’s asking if he’s on parole or probation,” Harvey-Slocum announced in her Facebook Live broadcast. “What are you waiting for?”
Johnson then announced that she’s waiting for her police backup.
The standoff continued with Harvey-Slocum repeatedly telling the officer to issue the ticket while Johnson waited for officers to arrive.
As tension arose during the standoff, she turned toward her son and said, “This is what I tell you about white people. Don’t trust them, and it’s a damn shame we can’t trust the police.”
A few officers later arrived to speak with the parent while Johnson left to write the traffic ticket in her car.
Harvey-Slocum then told a police supervisor that Johnson was “trigger-happy” and observed that the other officers didn’t have their hands near their firearms. The mother announced she will file a complaint against Johnson.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Hannah Gray announced on Sept. 16 that Johnson did not wear an authorized face covering during her encounter with Harvey-Slocum. Officers are required to wear coverings that are solid-colored during their public interactions. Johnson’s mask had an image of the U.S. flag bearing the Thin Blue Line symbol, which offended Harvey-Slocum.
Gray wrote in a press statement that the police are required to “project neutrality” in their public encounters.
“Recognizing that one of our core responsibilities is to project neutrality and pay deference to others’ perspectives; in this instance we fell short of that responsibility,” she wrote.
Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly told the Citizen that he contacted Eagle’s family after he watched Harvey-Slocum’s incident video. He noted that Albright also spoke with the family.
“(Harvey-Slocum) was very distraught over the situation and in our conversation she broke down,” Ly said, adding that he felt bad about what she experienced. “The chief called and had a conversation with them, and we’re going in the right direction.”
