A 23-year-old man allegedly shot and wounded a person during an argument outside an apartment building on Dec. 22. The Elk Grove police arrested the suspect during a traffic stop on Highway 99 the following night.
Authorities said that the victim was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.
Suspect Joshua Thomas McClure was arrested on attempted murder and weapons charges such as possessing a firearm as a felon.
This shooting was reported around 9:15 a.m. at the 3300 block of Renwick Avenue, near Lippincott Park in the Laguna West area.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that officers were notified about a shooting that followed an argument at the scene. A caller also informed the police that the victim arrived at a nearby gas station. Cosumnes Fire staff reported that the victim was shot in the arm and leg.
Jimenez said that investigators determined that the suspect took out a firearm and shot the victim twice after their argument outside the apartment. He added that the victim then drove himself to the gas station.
McClure and a companion allegedly fled the scene after the shooting. During the night of Dec. 23, a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy saw the suspect driving on southbound Highway 99 near 47th Avenue. Jimenez said that the Elk Grove police later arrested McClure during a traffic stop on Highway 99 near Sheldon Road. They also reportedly found a concealed and loaded firearm in his car.
Jimenez said that McClure is the boyfriend of the victim’s ex-girlfriend. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
McClure was convicted in 2015 on concealed firearm charges, and he was also convicted in 2017 on domestic battery and theft charges at the Sacramento Superior Court, according to court records.
