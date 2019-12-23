Authorities reported that an unidentified man shot and wounded a person during an argument outside an apartment building on Dec. 22. The victim was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries, the Elk Grove police reported.
This shooting was reported around 9:15 a.m. at the 3300 block of Renwick Avenue, near Lippincott Park in the Laguna West area.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that officers were notified about a shooting that followed an argument at the scene. A caller also informed the police that the victim arrived at a nearby gas station. Cosumnes Fire staff reported that the victim was shot in the arm and leg.
Jimenez said that investigators determined that the suspect took out a firearm and shot the victim twice after their argument outside the apartment. He added that the victim then drove himself to the gas station.
Jimenez told that the Citizen that the suspect and the victim did not have a relationship other than they knew each other.
Police said that the suspect and a companion fled before officers arrived to the Renwick Avenue apartment complex.
Authorities described the suspect as a white male who has a thin build and stands six feet, two to four inches tall. No description of his clothing was provided, as of press time.
Readers with information about the shooting can contact the Elk Grove police at (916) 714-5115 or Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-4357. Crime Stoppers callers can be anonymous and earn a $1,000 reward. Readers can also send tips to the Elk Grove police via SMS text message by first typing CRIMES (274637) on a cell phone, followed by “Tip732,” and then the message.
