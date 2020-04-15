An unknown suspect shot and wounded a pedestrian in a drive-by shooting in central Elk Grove during the early afternoon of April 12. The victim was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries, the Elk Grove police reported.
Police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and that police are still investigating what led to the assault.
This incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. at the 9100 block of Lujan Drive.
Jimenez said that the victim was standing between two parked cars when the suspect drove by and opened fire. He reportedly suffered a leg wound. The suspect’s vehicle was last seen traveling on eastbound Lujan Drive.
Jimenez said that a home as well as two parked car were also struck by gunfire.
Authorities currently lack details of the suspect and Jimenez said it’s unknown if the victim knew the assailant.
Readers with information about the shooting can contact the Elk Grove police at (916) 714-5115.
