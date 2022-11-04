The Elk Grove community’s tribute to veterans will return to the streets of Old Town on Friday, Nov. 11.
After two years of COVID-related cancellations, the Elk Grove Veterans Day Parade will begin with a 10 a.m. ceremony outside the Cosumnes Community Services District headquarters at 8820 Elk Grove Blvd.
Elk Grove’s American Legion Post 233 is producing this year’s parade with the help of several longtime organizers such as Lynden King, Elk Grove’s parade and fireworks show producer.
“They want Elk Grove to have a Veterans Day parade the way we used to,” said Ana Thorne of Post 233. “We’re on track to make it happen.”
The U.S. Air Force veteran mentioned that she will introduce a new custom to this year’s parade. At 11:11 a.m., the parade’s participants will be asked to pause and face east during a moment of silence. Thorne said this Veterans Day practice came from her hometown of Porterville in Tulare County.
“It’s a moment where everyone in the town would think of the veterans who put their lives out there for them,” she said. “We’re keeping our Elk Grove traditions and putting some new changes in.”
Several cherished Elk Grove traditions will return. During the opening ceremony, names of local veterans will be read out loud. Thorne said that at least 400 veterans will be honored, and they will be announced by local Scouts and Soroptimists.
“We want young people to be a part of it and see what it’s about,” Thorne said.
She noted that Pat Hume, an Elk Grove City Council member and current candidate for the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors, will serve as the emcee for the ceremony as well as the parade announcer.
The grand marshals for this year’s parade will be John and Betty Hall, the 2022 Elk Grove Citizens of the Year. John is an Air Force and Army veteran while his wife is a longtime member of the Gold Star Moms. Their son, U.S. Army SFC Bryan Hall was killed in an enemy bombing during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2009.
The Halls will lead the parade that will travel on eastbound Elk Grove Boulevard and then turn on southbound Elk Grove-Florin Road. This parade will end at Elk Grove Regional Park where free hot dogs will be served to participants and veterans.
Park visitors can also view the in-progress Elk Grove Regional Veterans Memorial, which displays the names of local veterans both living and deceased. This memorial is behind a soccer field at the northside of the park.
During the parade’s absence in 2020 and last year, Post 233 organized a small motorcade that visited local senior homes with the help of Elk Grove police officers and Cosumnes firefighters.
“It was a way of showing our appreciation to (the seniors) and just bringing us together,” Thorne said.
The Elk Grove Veterans Day Parade’s route
The Elk Grove Veterans Day Parade will begin with a ceremony on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. outside the Cosumnes Community Services District’s administration building at 8820 Elk Grove Blvd. This parade will then travel on eastbound Elk Grove Boulevard and turn on southbound Elk Grove-Florin Road to reach its destination at Elk Grove Regional Park.
Elk Grove police officers will close streets and divert traffic along the parade route from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The following streets will be closed during that time: Elk Grove Boulevard from Williamson Drive to Elk Grove-Florin Road, and Elk Grove-Florin Road from Elk Grove Boulevard to Park Meadows Drive.
The Elk Grove city staff advises drivers traveling east or westbound in the city to use Bond, Sheldon, Grant Line, or Kammerer roads are alternate routes.
