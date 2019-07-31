Volunteers from across the community joined the effort to help students prepare for the new school year as part of the 26th annual Elk Grove Optimist ChildSpree. Children also got a backpack of free school supplies, haircuts, and a breakfast early that morning before Kohl’s opened. This annual benefit was made possible by the Elk Grove Optimist Club that raised more than $17,000 for the shopping spree. They also partnered with the Elk Grove school district to connect the Optimists with students in need. Bottom left: Childspree organizer, the Elk Grove Optimist Club, welcomes the crowd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.