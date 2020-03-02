The Elk Grove police reported that unknown suspects broke into 36 vehicles at a gated apartment complex during the late evening of Feb. 21 or early morning of Feb. 22.
This incident was reported at the Stonelake Apartments at the 10200 block of East Taron Drive in the Stonelake area.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that the vehicles were either vandalized or burglarized. Authorities currently lack a description of the suspects.
Readers with information about the incident can contact the Elk Grove police at (916) 714-5115.
