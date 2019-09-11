An unknown suspect allegedly committed cybercrimes against the computer systems of the city of Elk Grove and the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD), the Elk Grove police announced on Sept. 5.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez declined to give further details on the nature of the cybercrimes and which computers systems were affected. He did not give new updates on the investigation on Sept. 9.
“Due to it being early in the active and ongoing investigation, we are not releasing any additional information at this time,” he told the Citizen.
The Elk Grove city staff and the CSD staff notified the police after they determined their computer systems were targeted.
Jimenez said that the police then requested aid from the FBI in investigating the case. He added that the city and CSD staffs are reviewing their security measures.
The CSD operates the Cosumnes Fire Department and Elk Grove’s parks and recreation system.
