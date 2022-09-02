As part of their 335-mile march from Delano to the California state Capitol, the United Farm Workers (UFW) labor union and their supporters arrived in Elk Grove on Aug. 24.
Following the historic Delano-Sacramento route made famous by civil rights activist and National Farm Workers Association (today’s UFW) co-founder Cesar Chavez in 1966, the group left Delano on Aug. 3 and arrived in Sacramento 23 days later.
The original 1966 march was designed to draw attention to difficult working conditions in the fields and to demand rights and freedoms for farmworkers.
The recent journey, titled, “March for the Governor’s Signature,” was held with the purpose of urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign Assembly Bill (AB) 2183 – the Agricultural Labor Relations Voting Choice Act.
Authored by Mark Stone, D-Monterey Bay, and others, the bill calls for the right of farmworkers to vote by mail in union representation elections.
According to a United Farm Workers statement, this measure makes it “easier for farmworkers to vote in a union, free from intimidation and deportation by grower foremen, supervisors and farm labor contractors.”
UFW spokesperson Marc Grossman, a former personal aide to Chavez, spoke about AB 2183.
“This bill would allow farmworkers the same voting choices that all California political voters have enjoyed for years – that is you can vote from the comfort and security of your home by mail, you can drop off ballots at certain locations,” he said. “So, these were the voting choices that Gov. Newsom used to fend off the Republican recall nearly a year ago.”
Opposition to the bill includes claims that it would force farmworkers to vote for unionization and take away their rights to vote privately.
As of press time, AB 2183 had not been signed or vetoed by Newsom. However, it was passed by the California Legislature on Aug. 29, and was sent to the governor’s desk.
Candlelight vigils were set up in four California cities: Sacramento, Fresno, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.
The vigil in Sacramento, at 11th and N streets, near the State Capitol, as well as the other three vigils, are intended to remain in place until the governor either signs or vetoes the bill.
Included in the Sacramento vigil is an elaborate altar adorned with iconic UFW black eagle flags, religious objects, and the well-worn shoes of a marcher who completed the entire trek.
Grossman told the Citizen that Newsom has 30 days to sign or veto this measure.
As one who can give a firsthand account of the recent UFW march, Grossman was one of about 30 people who walked the entire 335 miles.
“(There were also) daily marchers,” he said. “People would join the march for a day or two days. And when it got into a town, a lot of (people) would join – sometime hundreds of people in mostly farming communities.”
Altogether, about 5,000 people joined the farmworkers’ march.
Grossman recalled that Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen contacted the United Farm Workers and joined the march in Elk Grove.
“It was very moving (in Elk Grove), and also there was a number of Sikh community people who came out to support the marchers, as well,” he said. “People turned out with cold water and Gatorade and other vitamin-rich drinks and food and snacks.
“There were some folks from (the University of California, Davis School of Medicine) who came out to tend to the marchers, blistered and weary, beaten-up feet and legs. It was a very warm reception from the people in Elk Grove.”
Singh-Allen told the Citizen that she joined the march about a mile outside of the town of Franklin and continued walking to Elk Grove’s Buscher Park. Among the people she accompanied during the walk was UFW President Teresa Romero.
Singh-Allen mentioned that she was introduced to the United Farm Workers movement many years ago.
“I actually used to work for (former Sacramento Mayor) Joe Serna Jr. and he introduced me to the plight and the struggles of the United Farm Workers,” she said. “And he was a farmworker, his family were farmworkers.”
Singh-Allen, who became the United States’ first directly-elected Sikh woman mayor in 2020, added that she has a “soft spot” for the struggles of farmworkers through her personal heritage.
“Punjabi Americans, our roots trace back to Punjab, India, where it’s predominantly a farming industry,” she said. “Most recently, the farmers of India did a similar march from the state of Punjab and other parts of India. They walked bicycles and rode tractors all the way to the nation’s capital, also fighting for their rights.”
She added that it was important for her to join the march and let the marchers know that Elk Grove is a “loving community and a city welcoming to all.”
As for her personal stance on AB 2183, Singh-Allen told the Citizen that she is a supporter.
“I personally think the governor should support this legislation,” she said. “It just provides more rights for them. One of the most basic ones in there allows for them to vote through a mail-in ballot. And if a mail-in ballot is good enough for us elected officials for our elections, then it should be good enough for them.”
Grossman, who knew Chavez for the last 24 years of his life, mentioned that the recent march did not mark the only time a UFW march made its way to Elk Grove. He recalled Chavez’s longest and least known march, which arrived in Elk Grove before heading to Sacramento.
“I worked with (Chavez) on his longest peaceful march in 1975,” he said. “(It was) 1,000 miles in 59 days, and we went from the Mexican border at San Ysidro, north along the coast to Salinas and drove to Sacramento, and marched south through the Central Valley to our headquarters on the other side of Bakersfield.
“We went right through Elk Grove in the early part of August 1975.”
After leaving Elk Grove during the recent march, on Aug. 26, marchers arrived at Sacramento’s Southside Park, where they were joined by about 3,000 supporters en route to a rally at the Capitol.
During that rally, thousands of people chanted, “Sign that bill” and “Si, se puede (Spanish for ‘Yes, it can be done’),” the UFW slogan coined by Dolores Huerta, the union’s other co-founder.
The rally also included a speech by Huerta, who explained that she seeks more than Newsom’s signature on AB 2183.
“I want to ask the governor, not only to sign the bill, but to get the growers together and tell them they don’t get any more legislation unless they recognize the farmworkers’ union, OK?” she said. “This march is not in vain. Your sacrifice is not going to go unrewarded. We’re going to step it up. We’re going to demand more.”
