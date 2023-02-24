The Elk Grove Unified School District operates 68 schools, but there are few electricians and plumbers to fix maintenance problems at those campuses during the day. Their numbers are expected to shrink.
Eric Tiffany, a maintenance specialist for the district, said there are two plumbers - one is out on injury and the other is leaving the department.
“We will have no plumbers for the entire district,” he said.
Tiffany also said there are two electricians and one of them is expected to leave for a higher paying job while the other is reaching a retirement age.
He noted that the district has four maintenance teams throughout the day, and that each team is supposed to have a plumber and an electrician.
Tiffany is the secretary-treasurer for the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME)’s Local 258 chapter, and he warned the Elk Grove school board about their district’s shortage of plumbers and electricians at their Feb. 7 meeting.
“How can we have a safe and healthy environment at our schools if we have no plumbers to fix clogged toilets, broken toilets, urinals, sinks, etc.?” Tiffany said. “How is that safe and healthy?”
AFSCME represents the school district’s classified employees or workers who have non-educational positions at schools.
The Local 258 is currently negotiating a new contract with Elk Grove Unified. During his Feb. 16 interview, Tiffany told the Citizen on Feb. 16 that job openings for district plumbers and electricians have been open and unfilled for a long time.
“We haven’t been able to get anybody because the pay has been low,” he said. “It’s been a challenge - we haven't had anybody apply or they applied and backed out. It’s an ongoing issue, I wish I had a magic wand to fix it, but I really don’t, that’s up to the district.”
The last AFSCME agreement was approved in 2018 and had maintenance electricians start with $22.59 an hour while plumbers have a starting pay of $23.97 an hour.
Elk Grove Unified spokesperson James Tan told the Citizen that the district currently has two electrician and two plumber vacancies.
Richard Padilla, the Local 258’s vice president, told the school board on Feb.7 about his union members’ challenging jobs at Elk Grove Unified. He mentioned last month’s winter storms that caused numerous blackouts, and he noted that maintenance workers removed fallen trees and restored power to the schools before students returned.
“Just this past month, as a community, we have been through major flooding, severe storms, with winds that brought down trees and power poles at many school sites,” Padilla said. “And it was our classified staff, again, who responded.”
The vice president also spoke of his union members’ financial hardships and their “personal decisions that are made every month on whether they should pay the light bill or put food on the table for their families while working two jobs.”
Tiffany told the Citizen that he went to work for Elk Grove Unified four years ago after working in the private sector for several years. He added that although he could earn more money in the private sector, he still has the benefits of retirement pay and lower health insurance costs from working for the school district.
As a maintenance specialist, Tiffany said that he “fixes about everything” for the district and mentioned projects such as replacing rotten siding at aging buildings, repairing leaky roofs, and fixing doors.
He ultimately wants Elk Grove Unified to become a desirable place to work again and attract more applicants.
Since AFSCME’s contract negotiations are ongoing, Tiffany could not give further details about what his union seeks. He did not have a timeframe for when the tentative agreement may be released for union and school board approval.
“With these challenging times with inflation, we’d like to get everything decided sooner than later,” Tiffany said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.