Carmine Forcina had a proposal for his colleagues on the Elk Grove Unified School District board at the end of their Jan.12 meeting.
He called for the board to form a committee to draft a plan to reopen the district’s schools for in-person learning.
Elk Grove Unified’s 67 campuses have been closed since last March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The district’s 63,000 students have been taking online classes or other forms of distance learning since then.
Forcina has been an outspoken advocate of returning students to their campuses.
“I believe it is time for all students to be back in their classrooms with their teachers and those activities that better their lives,” he said.
The trustee added that the proposed reopening committee would include all stakeholders, and it would create a plan that would keep distance learning classes for parents who prefer to keep their children home.
“Perhaps most importantly, it’s time for the board of education to execute its leadership role,” Forcina said.
After asking several questions for clarification, the rest of the board declined to second the motion to vote on forming a committee.
“I believe this is premature at this point,” Board President Beth Albiani said. “I understand your frustration and I understand the clarifying points you made.”
This conflict arose during an uncertain time for the Elk Grove school district as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increased this month in Sacramento County.
District officials last November shelved plans to reopen schools in December and January, due to the state placing Sacramento County in the most restrictive Purple Tier 1 status when COVID-19 cases increased. The county remains in the purple tier after the state lifted the stay-at-home order for the Greater Sacramento region on Jan. 12.
A few private Christian schools reopened in the Elk Grove region last September after county public health officials approved a waiver for them to reopen. At the time, Sacramento County was under the less restrictive Red Tier 2 status, which enabled schools or districts to apply for reopening waivers.
The state recently released a guideline that allows schools to reopen if they have a COVID-19 safety plan in place and if the local county has a COVID-19 case rate of less than 28 new daily cases per 100,000 residents in a seven-day average. The previous case rate for allowing schools to reopen was seven new cases per 100,000 residents.
As of Jan. 20, Sacramento County’s case rate was 39 cases per 100,000 residents in a seven-day average, according to the county’s public health staff.
On Jan. 12, Forcina wanted the district to form a reopening plan committee regardless of Sacramento County’s tier status.
Elk Grove Unified’s superintendent, Christopher Hoffman told the school board that night that county reopening waivers are “currently not on the table.” He noted that his staff is waiting for the state to finalize their new guidelines for reopening schools.
Forcina stressed that he wants a reopening plan for full, in-person education that includes all student activities and is created with all stakeholders.
“That has never occurred,” he said.
The EGUSD Parent Coalition, a group of more than 600 parents who want to reopen local schools for in-person learning, also called upon the school board to create a reopening plan committee that includes parents.
“Parents have not been at the table to date; as they should be able to provide public testimony to shape a solid return plan that ends with a full return of students and staff with set target dates,” the coalition’s president, Sean Mitchell said in a press statement.
Members met with Hoffman on Jan. 8 and they then submitted a joint letter to the school board.
In their letter, coalition criticized the absence of a “full return” plan for Elk Grove Unified’s schools.
“This lack of a full return plan propagates uncertainty and distrust in our leadership from the parent, student, and teacher community,” they stated. “Our expectation is that the board can make better decisions for our local community than has been made to date.”
During their Jan. 12 meeting, the school board heard from Dr. Olivia Kasirye, Sacramento County’s public health officer, who gave a presentation on the county’s COVID-19 situation as well as its vaccination plan.
She noted her staff’s challenge in creating their Phase 1b plan that could vaccinate educators along with law enforcement officers and agriculture workers.
“That’s a huge chunk,” Kasirye said about this group.
The public health officer noted the state’s frequently changing guidelines for schools to reopen. She reminded the board that nobody has dealt with COVID-19 before the pandemic.
“We are all learning at the same time,” she said. “(We’re) basically building the plane as we’re flying.”
District reopens campuses for sports; vaccine offered to 100 employees
Elk Grove Unified officials on Jan. 15 announced in a letter to parents and staff that a few in-person services and student activities are now allowed on the campuses.
Middle and high school students and staff can participate in athletic or extracurricular activities as long as they stay outside, wear face coverings, and remain in cohorts of no more than 27 people.
The district also stated that in-person assessments can be performed, and that the After School Education and Safety day camp program can resume at schools.
Officials also announced that about 100 of the district’s student support and health services employees, including school nurses and mental health therapists, were offered COVID-19 vaccines. They said that Sacramento County’s public health staff plans to provide vaccinations to education workers in their Phase 1b plan, starting in early to mid-February.
“We can only emphasize that as we slowly begin to reopen businesses that we remain vigilant to do everything in our power to further reduce the community rate of COVID-19 and support vaccination efforts with the objective being to successfully and safely reopen schools for in-person learning,” the district letter stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.