Max Semenenko, a Ukrainian-born Republican candidate for this year’s Congressional District 7 race, this week spoke about the recent invasion of his native country by Russian forces.
Semenenko and U.S. Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Sacramento, who currently represents Congressional District 6, are thus far the only candidates in the District 7 race.
The redrawn District 7 includes Elk Grove, a portion of Sacramento to the north, Isleton to the southwest, Galt to the south, and Rancho Murieta to the east.
As one who spent his earliest years in Ukraine before coming to this country with his parents as a 14-year-old immigrant nearly 25 years ago, Semenenko is familiar with the tensions between Ukraine and Russia.
A buildup of the Russian military on the Russia-Ukraine border ultimately led to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Feb. 24 launching of an air and ground attack on Ukrainian cities and military bases.
With this invasion and destruction, tens of thousands of Ukrainians have left their homes, and many Ukrainian citizens, under the urging of their president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, are defending their country against the attack.
Semenenko told the Citizen that the Russian invasion was surprising to him and many other Ukrainian people.
“We didn’t expect all this to happen,” he said. “Ukrainians, from the ground, they said, ‘No way, they’re not going to do this. There’s no way.’”
Semenenko also shared his thoughts on Putin.
“His goal is to show the world that he is committed for Ukraine to be part of Russia,” he said. “He’s trying to reclaim the territories, like (the former) Soviet Union territories all the way to Poland, all the way to Czech Republic.”
In his self-described “shock” with this situation, Semenenko expressed his frustration.
“There’s so much information, there are so many calls I’m trying to ignore,” he said. “The main thing, there’s nothing really I can do from this point. I donated, I reached out, I’m helping out, supporting, praying. But at this point, it’s a very dangerous situation right now.
“Ukrainians right now are fighting. Civilians are fighting, kids are fighting with those Molotov cocktails every day and every night, and you don’t know who to trust. I just trust my family sending pictures and videos. It’s like a horror movie.”
Among the people Semenenko is most worried about in Ukraine is his cousin, who had received his refugee status to come to the United States shortly before the invasion occurred.
“He was supposed to fly out last Wednesday,” he said. “Now, and his three kids, his wife, are at the border of Poland. But if (he) cannot cross the border, he’s going to lose his status.”
Semenenko described a feeling of helplessness.
“My heart is there (with Ukraine),” he said. “If there was a chance, I would go there today, but there’s no point for me to go there.”
As a person who has achieved his American dream, Semenenko described his appreciation and understanding of what it is like to live in a free country. He noted how Ukraine’s Soviet past impacted its people.
“(Ukrainians) are still in the Soviet Union, but they’re fighting today, trying to be free,” he said. “But they don’t understand what freedom is all the way. I understood what freedom (was) when I came here and I (became) a citizen.
“You can fight as much as you want, you can do whatever, but if you’re not surrounded by free people, you will stay the same in your subconscious.”
