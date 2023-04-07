UC Davis Health, on March 30, completed its purchase of a 20-acre site at the southwest corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Laguna Springs Drive for the future expansion of their healthcare services.
The following day, Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen announced this news during the latter part of her annual State of the City address at the city’s District56 center.
“We learned yesterday that UC Davis just closed on 20 acres nearby (District56) to expand their outpatient services,” she said. “We are excited about this news and appreciate your investment in our future.”
In an email message to the Citizen, UC Davis Health spokesperson Rebecca Badeaux noted that the purchase price for this property was “just under $19.5 million.”
A press release announcing this local health institution’s land purchase in Elk Grove mentions that this land acquisition is part of UC Davis’ goal to improve access to healthcare and community well-being in one of the fastest growing communities in the Sacramento region.
“Officials want to solidify UC Davis Health’s regional footprint and expand the health system’s current Elk Grove clinics to offer additional primary care and comprehensive specialty care services,” wrote Badeaux in the press release. “The acquisition is part of a strategic plan to develop a regional system of care that reaches more patients in more places.”
Elk Grove is currently home to UC Davis Health’s primary and specialty care clinic at 8110 Laguna Blvd. and a UC Davis Health specialty care clinic at 9390 Big Horn Blvd. #120.
UC Davis Health CEO David Lubarsky also wrote about UC Davis’ efforts to increase access to expert care in Elk Grove and other communities within the region.
“As the only academic medical center in the region, we are making our nationally ranked patient care more convenient by bringing our experts directly into local neighborhoods,” he wrote in the press release. “Everything we do is about bringing a better and more convenient level of care to the people we serve.”
UC Davis Health, which is the only academic medical center between San Francisco and Portland, serves more than half of California’s 58 counties.
Within the Sacramento area, UC Davis Health has more than a dozen neighborhood clinics that bring health care services to local communities.
UC Davis Health takes a “complete, not compete” approach to serving those communities, notes the press release.
The local expansion will support the health care needs of Elk Grove, which is expected to reach a population of 200,000 by 2029. The U.S. Census Bureau reported on July 21, 2021 that Elk Grove has an estimated population of 178,997.
Following her State of the City address, Singh-Allen told the Citizen that there is a need for additional health care services in Elk Grove.
“Elk Grove is growing and it’s booming and thriving, and we’re just grateful for UC Davis to continue to invest in our city,” she said. “So, the need is there. It’s a growing community and the fact that they chose to invest here in our city, we’re grateful for that continued partnership.”
Singh-Allen, in the press release, also recognized the economic benefit of UC Davis’ future expanded presence in Elk Grove, noting that it will “support the health and vitality of our residents and the economy as we continue to grow.”
For additional information about UC Davis Health, visit the website, www.Health.UCDavis.edu.
