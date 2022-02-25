U.S. Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Sacramento, on Feb. 17 took a bus tour around Elk Grove to view a part of Congressional District 7.
In addition to Elk Grove, this district includes a portion of Sacramento to the north, Isleton to the southwest, Galt to the south, and Rancho Murieta to the east.
Matsui announced earlier this month that she plans to run for that redrawn district, as opposed to Congressional District 6, which she currently represents.
U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, who has represented Elk Grove in Congress since 2013, announced that he will run for election in the redrawn District 6 that covers north Sacramento County.
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen spoke about the tour to show the congresswoman around the district that she would represent, if elected.
“It was important for me as the mayor to make sure that she really had a better understanding of our city, and what our needs are, and all of our future projects and existing projects,” she said. “So, today is a tour of our great city, and it’s her introduction to Elk Grove.”
Elk Grove Vice Mayor Darren Suen called it an honor to showcase the city to federal representatives.
“It’s really an honor, and I appreciate the congresswoman’s interest in coming out,” he said. “I know she’s no stranger to this area, having once formerly represented Elk Grove before its expansion and growth.”
Shortly after Matsui’s arrival, she boarded the bus along with a group that included Singh-Allen, Suen, Elk Grove City Manager Jason Behrmann, Elk Grove Assistant Police Chief Bobby Davis and Elk Grove Economic Development Director Darrell Doan.
The tour, which began at the Old Town Plaza, continued through old homes along Kent Street before passing through the historic Old Town section of the city and then out to Bond Road.
The bus continued on to such sites as Camden Park, at which time Matsui learned that Elk Grove’s homeless population totals about 150. Although she found that number to be low, she stressed the importance of continuing to take a proactive approach on this issue.
“You have to get ahead before it takes over,” she said.
The tour next crossed Highway 99, en route to Laguna Springs Drive.
During that part of the tour, Doan directed Matsui’s attention to the California Correctional Health Care Service building, which he said employs 1,700 state workers.
The bus soon made a stop at Elk Grove City Hall for a visit inside the council chamber and the police department’s real-time information center.
While the bus traveled along Elk Grove Boulevard, Matsui viewed the Costco Wholesale store, the future site of Dignity Health’s hospital, and the location of the future Project Elevate, a high-end, mixed-use development that is planned for construction at the southeast corner of Elk Grove and Big Horn boulevards.
Doan told Matsui to observe the open spaces along the Elk Grove corridor, and to check back in five years. He assured her that at that time, all of that land will be developed.
She also heard about Elk Grove’s growing number of wineries and breweries, and the city’s plan to improve its trail system and its desire to bring light rail within its borders.
Prior to a stop at the District56 center, Jeff Werner, the city’s public works director, referred to that place as the “crown jewel” of the city.
District56 includes a 28-acre park, walking paths, a children’s playground, an aquatics center, and a community center, senior center and veterans’ hall.
Other featured sites along the bus tour were Cosumnes River College’s Elk Grove campus, the proposed site for a relocation of the Sacramento Zoo, the under-construction Sky River Casino, the site of the future Kubota Western Distribution Center, and the future home of the Elk Grove Library.
Following the more than two-hour tour, Matsui commended the city on that tour.
“The bus ride was great,” she said. “I told them this is not my last visit. I’m going to come back and back, because there’s so much to learn here.
“The people here, in the administration – the mayor, the City Council and the staff – are fabulous. They are on the same page.”
Matsui also spoke to the Citizen about the community of Elk Grove.
“What I love here (in Elk Grove) is that we already have a community that has been growing a lot, but they haven’t lost their sense of community,” she said. “It’s not like just a place where they decide to put more shopping centers and things like that. They want to keep the heart of it, they want to keep (the) historic nature of it.”
She added that she believes that Elk Grove has planned in the “right way.”
“They’ve had the benefit of seeing some of the new developments, and what works and what doesn’t work,” she said. “And they understand we’re in a different world today. You just can’t build and build and build. You’ve got to think about people, where they live, where they work.
“You have to think about the environment, the climate and what the young people want. And they are doing that now in the best possible way.”
She specifically commended the city for attracting businesses and promoting smart growth in transportation, and its efforts to bring jobs to Elk Grove.
Matsui also spoke about the need for people to join together to avoid having “dying communities,” and to help those communities become vibrant.
“I just feel that I have an opportunity here to help them do that and connect some of the dots,” she said.
Matsui said that she believes Elk Grove can serve as a bridge to connecting other parts of the county.
“Sacramento County is a place that has so much vibrancy and history that hasn’t been connected to the other parts of the county,” she said. “And what I think Elk Grove is now is a bridge to that, and that’s why I really believe there’s going to be a lot happening in Elk Grove and to the south here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.