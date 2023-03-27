Two people were shot and wounded during an altercation at a Sikh celebration in south Sacramento’s Vineyard area on March 26. Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen is a parishioner at the Gurdwara Sahib temple where the incident occurred. She led a press conference on March 27 to condemn the violence.
“These displays of violence go against our Sikh faith,” she said on behalf of the Bradshaw Sikh Society and leadership. “We regret any inconvenience and fear this may have caused to our community. We are strong and we are resilient together.”
Authorities arrested one suspect, identified as Karman Sandhu, 21, on attempted murder charges while a second suspect remained at a local hospital, as of press time. Sacramento County sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Amar Gandhi told the Citizen that the hospitalized suspect will be identified after he’s medically cleared.
The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. on the temple grounds at the 7600 block of Bradshaw Road, north of Elk Grove.
Three people reportedly got into a physical fight at the temple’s courtyard. One of them brandished a firearm and shot a person, Gandhi stated. Sandhu allegedly retaliated by shooting the gunman before he ran away from the scene. Detectives later found and arrested him. No worshippers were reportedly harmed during the shooting.
Authorities said that the involved parties knew each other before the incident.
“(They) had an existing beef, for the lack of a better term,” Gandhi said at the press conference.
He noted that the three men involved in the shooting are East Indian, but it’s unknown if they are Sikh.
“Learning that the culprits have a history of bad blood with each other angers me,” Singh-Allen said in a statement to the Citizen. “But, we will come together stronger.”
This incident happened on the third and final day of the temple’s Nagar Kirtan celebration, which involved a parade that traveled through the Vineyard and Vintage Park neighborhoods. Singh-Allen said that the shooting happened three hours after the parade started. After the crime scene was lifted, the gurdwara resumed its religious services, she said.
The mayor told the Citizen that she left the procession while its final leg was commencing. She heard about the shooting soon after she left, and she then rejoined the parade while it was traveling on Gerber Road in its way back to Bradshaw Road.
“We will not let the bad acts of a few destroy a great event that brought together over 10,000 people from the region,” Singh-Allen said. “This will not be a stain on our community and our faith.”
She told the Citizen that she regularly attends three gurdwaras, and she has attended the Bradshaw Road gurdwara for the past 10 years.
Readers with information about the shooting at the Gurdwara Sahib temple are asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Anonymous tips can also be sent to the sheriff’s office by calling (916) 874-8477 or visiting www.SacSheriff.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.