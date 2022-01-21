An unidentified suspect shot and injured two people after an argument in Elk Grove’s Camden area on Jan. 16. The gunman remains at large.
On Jan. 18, police spokesperson Jeremy Banks reported that the victims were hospitalized and “stable.”
This incident was reported around 7:50 p.m. at the 8700 block of Heathermist Way.
Banks stated that officers arrived at the scene and found a man and a woman who suffered several gunshot wounds. He said that the police gave them medical aid until Cosumnes fire staff came to the scene and transported them to a local hospital.
Authorities reported that the male victim previously knew the gunman. They got into an argument before the suspect took out a gun and fired multiple times, Banks said. The suspect then drove away from the scene.
Authorities did not release a description of the suspect or his vehicle, as of press time.
Sharon Anderson, the president of the Camden Neighborhood Association, told the Citizen that a similar incident occurred in her neighborhood in March 2021.
“We all want to feel safe, and on the bright side, the Elk Grove Police Department has assured us that both of these incidents were isolated,” she said. “But there really needs to be a cure for issues stemming from domestic disputes.”
Anderson said that her organization will do what they can to coordinate meetings between police officials and local residents.
“Our neighborhood association has helped organize communication opportunities with the city and other government officials, and as such, they have been very responsive not only to us, but also our residents when we ask for their involvement,” she said.
This is Elk Grove’s first reported shooting of 2022. Last year, the city experienced four homicides, including a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express parking lot on West Stockton Boulevard. Investigators located and arrested suspects in most of last year’s homicides.
Readers with information about the Jan. 16 incident can contact the Elk Grove police at (916) 714-5115.
