Elk Grove police officers arrested two validated gang members who allegedly tried to hide from authorities after crashing a stolen vehicle in central Elk Grove during the morning of Feb. 7. A third suspect remains at large, as of press time.
The Elk Grove police’s social media manager joked about the case on Facebook and wrote, “So…you were stuck in traffic yesterday? Our bad.” A firearm was reportedly found in the stolen car, and the police posted a photograph of it on social media.
This incident began around 7:15 a.m. at Highway 99’s Bond Road overpass.
The police reported that officers saw a Honda Civic speeding across the overpass. The car was reported stolen, and the suspects allegedly attempted to evade the police by driving to a nearby parking lot. Authorities said that the driver then crashed into a pole and the three suspects ran away from the car.
Officers then set up a perimeter and reportedly saw one suspect standing on the rooftop of a business while another pretended to be a customer walking about of a business.
The police detained these suspects identified as Diego Ayon, 27, and Jesus Provencio, 20. Both are validated gang members and had warrants for their arrests, the Elk Grove police reported. The suspects were also wanted out of San Joaquin County, according to jail records.
Officers searched the Honda and reportedly found suspected burglary tools such as a reciprocating saw, bolt cutters, and a window punch. Ayon allegedly possessed methamphetamine.
Ayon was arrested on criminal street gang, weapons, drug, police resistance, and hit-and-run charges, while Provencio was arrested on similar charges in addition to a burglary tool charge.
Both suspects were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
