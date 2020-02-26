Two suspects allegedly stole a vehicle in central Elk Grove during the early morning of Feb. 20. A witness notified the Elk Grove police about the suspects appearing to steal wheels from a parked car at the scene.
Elk Grove residents Travis Knight, 30, and Tiffany Fowler, 38, were arrested on vehicle theft, conspiracy, burglary tools, and drug charges. Knight also had a warrant for his arrest, the Elk Grove police reported.
This incident was reported around 2 a.m. at the corner of Emerald Grove and Park Trail drives, near Elk Grove Regional Park.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that officers arrived to the scene and determined that the parked car was stolen. They later found a vehicle that matched the witness’s description parked nearby. Police contacted Knight and Fowler inside the vehicle, Jimenez reported.
Authorities found tools that are used for stealing wheels in the suspects’ vehicle. They also reportedly found methamphetamine during a search of Knight and heroin in Fowler’s property.
Both suspects were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. They were later released from custody, according to jail records.
