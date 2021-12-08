A social media threat directed at Laguna Creek High School prompted local law enforcement to boost security at its campus on Dec. 6-7.
On Dec. 8, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office cited two Laguna Creek High students, aged 16, for allegedly committing the offenses. One was charged with the misdemeanor of willfully disturbing a public school and the other was charged with making criminal threats.
Sheriff’s spokesperson Rod Grassmann stated that both suspects were released to their families.
“Be mindful that all social media activity leaves a digital signature that can be traced by law enforcement; threats against schools, teachers, or students will be prosecuted,” he wrote in a press statement.
In a letter to parents and students, Laguna Creek High’s principal, Mark Benson wrote that he excused student absences for Dec. 6, noting that a “significant number” of student did not attend school that day.
“Our community and students were severely affected by the behavior,” Benson wrote.
Elk Grove Unified School District spokesperson Xanthi Soriano told the Citizen that the social media threat was posted on Dec. 5 and it was directed toward “LCHS” in its message. She did not provide further details on the nature of the threat. Benson wrote that he was quickly notified by students, parents, and staff about the threat during the evening of Dec. 5.
The Elk Grove school district’s safety and security staff as well as the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office started their investigation. District officials on Dec. 6 announced that investigators deemed the threat to not be credible. They stated there would still be a police presence at the Laguna Creek High campus.
In his message, Benson encouraged adult supervision of their children’s social media activities.
“Students will access and use social media, and continue to make mistakes,” he wrote. “The concern is that the mistakes can be severe with lasting or lifelong consequences.”
The principal also added that students should be aware that what they post is being viewed by “someone of authority that they respect.”
