Two armed robberies occurred within the same hour in western Elk Grove during the early morning of July 15. The suspects remain at large. Investigators see a connection between both incidents.
“We do believe they are the same suspects,” Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said.
The first robbery was reported around 5:10 a.m. at the 9200 block of Franklin Boulevard in Laguna.
Jimenez reported that two suspects confronted a driver while he sat in a parked car. One suspect took out a firearm while the other punched the driver and stole that victim’s property. The suspects then fled in a white sedan.
Authorities describe the suspects as African American males who are in their late teens and wore dark clothing.
The next robbery was reported at 5:40 a.m. at the 9400 block of Harbour Point Drive in the Lakeside area.
Jimenez reported that four suspects approached a pedestrian at the scene. One brandished a firearm and ordered the victim to surrender his property to them. Another suspect then punched the victim and stole the belongings. The four suspects ran away in a northwest direction.
Authorities said that the suspects were seen wearing dark clothing and appear to be in their late teens. They said that three were African American and one was Asian.
Readers with information about the robberies can contact the Elk Grove police at (916) 714-5115.
