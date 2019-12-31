Two historic warehouse buildings on the west side of Railroad Street are in the process of getting new lives through the work of a local developer.
D&S Development, of Sacramento, plans to complete a historic rehabilitation on those buildings, with the ultimate goal of introducing a restaurant and bar in one warehouse, and possibly a wine bar/event space in the other structure. Rehabilitation on each building will cost about $2.5 million.
Altogether, D&S plans to create a $20.6 million, 60,000-square-foot, mixed-use development along Railroad Street. The project would include the restoration of the two historic warehouse structures, destination restaurants, and a 90-unit apartment building with ground floor retail.
The historic warehouses are located a short distance from the city’s Old Town Plaza, which is being created in phases. Also planned for Old Town by the city are street improvement projects along Elk Grove Boulevard and Railroad Street.
The city plans to complete its work along Railroad Street this fall.
Sara Lebastchi, principal at D&S Development, on Dec. 26 told the Citizen that the developer is working on a timeline that aligns with the city’s work along Railroad Street.
“The city is currently working on the off-site improvements to Railroad Street itself and some off-site parking,” she said. “So, we’re coordinating with the city to sort of time the improvements to the building with the off-site improvements, so people can get to the building, so people (can) enjoy it.”
Lebastchi added that the developer’s plan is to open the restaurant building to the public sometime from late 2020 to February 2021.
D&S Development began working with the city in 2018 on the first of the properties, which includes the c. 1900 “north warehouse”/restaurant building at 9676 Railroad St. The developer plans to purchase that structure by next month.
Historically, the 125-foot by 47-foot north building was a warehouse for a winery founded by Portuguese immigrants and brothers-in-law Jose da Rosa and John Neves in 1888.
The north warehouse is currently undergoing seismic retrofitting through previous authorization that D&S obtained from the city.
The city’s Planning Commission on Dec. 19 approved the developer’s plan to add an outdoor patio with a canopy on the north side of the north warehouse.
About 2,000 square feet of the patio will be underneath the canopy, while another 2,000 square feet of space will be used for a lounge area, with possible amenities as a bocce ball court and a ping-pong table.
Lebastchi noted that the patio space will be visible from Elk Grove Boulevard.
“When you’re driving down Elk Grove Boulevard and onto Railroad Street, what you’ll see is the patio side, the openings and awning and everything to really show the space being used by citizens and people enjoying the outdoor space,” she said.
“We get great weather here in Northern California, so we want to have more spaces for people to enjoy the interior of the building, as well as the outdoor space.”
D&S is also proposing outdoor, gas fireplaces to extend the amount of time each year that guests would utilize the patio.
Half of the interior of the building will feature its tall ceilings, while the back half of the structure’s interior will consist of the kitchen and restrooms and a mezzanine level for storage and other uses.
Lebastchi mentioned that D&S is seeking to further its seismic upgrade work on the north building before announcing what tenant will occupy that structure.
Also planned for development by D&S is the 60-foot by 100-foot, “south warehouse” at 9699 Railroad St. The developer purchased that property for $220,000 from a private owner.
This c. 1903 building was constructed for Benjamin V. Hoover, who was a local beer hop grower and a partner in a general merchandise store in Elk Grove.
During their Dec. 19 meeting, the Planning Commission approved the developer’s plan to rehabilitate the south warehouse and have a dining patio constructed on the south side of the building.
Lebastchi said that the current plan for the south warehouse is to have it completed for occupancy in the summer of 2021.
