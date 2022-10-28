A Sheldon High School student and a parent told the Elk Grove Unified School District board on Oct. 18 that a teacher used racial slurs as part of a class lesson. She mentioned two of her African American students in class when she spoke those slurs, they stated.
A teaching assistant also told one of the students that he should “get used to” hearing the slurs and she mentioned that she has African American friends, parent Isa Geoffrey told trustees about her son’s experience.
“(The students) are not the problem,” she said. “They go to school to get an education, and instead they were an example of hatred.”
Trustees did not respond to the speakers since they spoke during the board meeting’s public comment period. They are legally prohibited from doing so.
District spokesperson James Tan told the Citizen that the district staff is investigating the incident and is taking it “very seriously.”
The speakers did not identify the teacher and the teaching assistant in their speeches.
Geoffrey described the incident that occurred during a class on Oct. 11. The teacher was apparently giving a history lesson and mentioned Geoffrey’s son when she allegedly said, “If you were to be shipped over here, you’d be called a ‘negro.” Geoffrey then told the school board that the teacher looked at another African American student and spoke her name when the teacher repeated the sentence but used a racial slur for African Americans.
Jada Hines later told the trustees that she was the other student who was mentioned by the teacher. She asked them how they would feel if a teacher also referred to their children by racial slurs. The student said that she now has post-traumatic stress from seeing her teacher and the teaching assistant.
“I’m tired and I’m done,” Hines said. “This racism needs to stop now.”
She called for the teacher to be terminated.
“You guys need to feel my pain,” the student said. “I do not want to see her again.”
Geoffrey and members of the Black Youth Leadership Project last week met with the teacher and school administrators to discuss the incident.
Lisa Stanley, an advocate with the Black Youth Leadership Project, told the school board that the teacher had an “anxiety attack” at the meeting.
“The times of playing ignorant are over,” she said. “This type of disrespect or disregard would never be uttered to any other racial group or protected class, and we won’t tolerate it either.”
Geoffrey recalled that the teacher at first denied saying racial slurs during the class before admitting it and saying that she believed she was being friendly with her students.
“It’s 2022, that is not acceptable,” Geoffrey said. “I sent my son to school thinking it’s a safe place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.