Two drivers fatally struck a 53-year-old pedestrian in the middle of southbound Highway 99, south of Calvine Road, near the Elk Grove city border during the early evening of Feb. 2.
Sacramento County coroners identified the victim as Amarjit Sanghera of Elk Grove.
Around 7 p.m., the CHP was notified about the collision, which left Sanghera laying in the Numbers 2 and 3 lanes. He was described as wearing dark clothing, “making him difficult to see in the darkness,” a CHP incident report noted.
Investigators determined that the victim “likely” crossed the highway’s northbound lanes from the east shoulder. He was first struck by a person driving a black 2016 Honda and then hit by the driver of a 2016 Chrysler when he entered the southbound lanes, the CHP reported. Both drivers then stopped on the freeway’s right shoulder.
One lane of southbound Highway 99 was open while the other lanes were closed for investigation. The CHP reported that all lanes were reopened around 9 p.m.
