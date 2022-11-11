A driver and a pedestrian died in two separate vehicle collisions that occurred in Elk Grove on Nov. 2.
The first incident was reported around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hampton Oak and Canyon View drives in the Hampton Village neighborhood. The Elk Grove police stated that a Nissan Altima driver traveled on westbound Hampton Oak Drive before striking a 72-year-old pedestrian who was dressed in all dark clothing.
Sacramento County coroners identified the victim as Khanjan Bahadury of Elk Grove.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Sgt. Jason Jimenez reported that the driver remained at the scene with the victim until officers and paramedics arrived to help Bahadury. Authorities reported that the victim succumbed to his injuries.
Jimenez stated that investigators believe that speed was not a factor in the collision and that the driver did not show signs of impairment.
Elk Grove’s second fatal collision was reported at 8:54 p.m. at the west side of town near the corner of Laguna Boulevard and Laguna Main Street. The driver of a 2016 Lexus sedan struck a tree in the center of a median, and officers found her unconscious in her seat. Paramedics pronounced her deceased at the scene.
Coroners identified her as Angela Deherrera, 35, of Elk Grove.
Investigators believe that she was traveling on eastbound Laguna Boulevard when she crashed into the tree. The cause of the collision is still under investigation, but speed may have been a factor, Jimenez said.
Readers with information about the Laguna Boulevard incident can contact the Elk Grove police’s Traffic Bureau at (916) 478-8147.
