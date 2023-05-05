Two crossing streets in a developing Elk Grove neighborhood are now named after late Cosumnes firefighters.
The names of Capt. Kevin Whiteley and his co-worker Firefighter Albaro “Al” Meraz adorn street signs in the Madeira Ranch area. Homebuilder Taylor Morrison held a dedication ceremony for them on April 27. A Cosumnes fire truck displayed a large U.S. flag high in the air at the gathering.
This street sign dedication is a part of the city of Elk Grove’s program that names streets after veterans and first responders. Neighboring Miwok Village Elementary School are Richard Ibarra and Steve Horning ways, which are both named after late Cosumnes firefighters.
Whiteley’s stepson Matt McKee noted what the crossing streets of Al Meraz and Kevin Whiteley drives symbolize for him.
“(It’s) a crossroads of two people who knew each other and cared for each other, and had a passion for public safety and serving the community,” he told the Citizen. “We’re honored to be a part of that.”
Cosumnes Capt. Julie Rider said that she worked with Whiteley and Meraz during her entire career. She recalled that Meraz worked under Whiteley when he was a captain.
“The beauty of that (street) tribute was that Al learned from Kevin the firefighting craft, which came from the best in the business,” Rider said.
Whiteley was an Elk Grove native who graduated from Elk Grove High School and started his firefighting career as a volunteer in the then-Elk Grove Fire Department. He described him as a “very large man who had a larger-than-life laugh.” McKee recalled seeing him and other volunteers rush to the fire station whenever there was an alarm call.
He mentioned that his Whiteley was “extraordinarily proud” of his fellow firefighters for taking the time to clean up emergency sites.
“He was proud of what that meant to the community,” McKee said.
Rider noted how Whiteley took extra care of patients and he made sure they came home to a clean environment.
“He went above and beyond in what might be considered a mundane call,” she said.
Whiteley retired as captain after 30 years in the fire service. He ended his three-year battle with cancer in 2021.
“It means a lot to our family to know in the city that he grew up in and where he dedicated so much of his life as a public servant – they saw fit to honor him and his dear partner and co-worker Al,” McKee said.
Meraz served in the Cosumnes Fire Department for 17 years until he passed away when he was off-duty in a freeway accident in 2018. He was the son of Mexican immigrants who delivered newspapers for 10 years and used his earnings to pay for his tuition at Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento.
In 2001, he joined then-Elk Grove Fire and he loved to mentor his fellow firefighters, his colleagues recalled. Even when he was off-duty, Meraz served as a Spanish translator for his staff. He was also involved in the “Bomberos” program that trained Mexican firefighters and offered them firefighting equipment to use in Mexico.
Meraz was remembered as an athlete who ran in the Boston Marathon and went by the nickname, “The Mexicutioner” when he boxed in the Battle of Badges charity fundraiser. Elk Grove’s Tilted Mash Brewing named an ale after his boxing name in 2019.
Rider described Meraz as a dedicated family man.
“He was an amazing father and he loved his children, family, and wife beyond measure,” she said.
Kevin Whiteley and Al Meraz drives are located off Kyler Road, east of Big Horn Boulevard.
