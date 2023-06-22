Two drivers died from a head-on collision on Dillard Road in Wilton during the evening of June 20. One of them was identified as a Wilton resident whose 2-year-old child suffered severe injuries.
This collision occurred around 9:20 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol (CHP), and caused Dillard Road to be closed in both directions near the Highway 99 entrance for several hours as first responders from CHP, the Cosumnes Fire Department and the Wilton Fire Protection District handled the case.
Sacramento County Coroner coroners on June 22 identified the Nissan Altima driver as 37-year-old Ashley Godinez of Wilton. The CHP reported that Godinez’s child was in the car with her and was later taken to a local hospital in critical, but stable, condition. Coroners did not identify the other deceased driver, as of press time.
Speaking to reporters at the scene, CHP Sgt. Sean Kent said that Godinez was driving eastbound on Dillard after exiting Highway 99. At the same time, a Nissan Rogue driver was driving westbound, “traveling erratically,” and then crossed into the eastbound lane.
“(Godinez) swerved to try to avoid a head-on collision, but it appears that the other did the same and the two met in a head-on collision, ultimately resulting in both drivers passing away,” Kent said.
The cause of the crash is not yet certain, said Mark Leavitt, CHP South Sacramento public information officer. But he said the driver of the Rogue is suspected of driving drunk. “High speed and passing unsafely” are also suspected causes.
