An estimated 1,600 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered at two drive-thru clinics in Elk Grove on Feb. 26.
About 400 seniors were vaccinated at Creekside Christian Church’s parking lot at East Stockton Boulevard, while a few miles away, a reported 1,200 people received Moderna vaccine doses outside Cosumnes Oaks High School.
Recipients who were eligible for vaccinations under Sacramento County’s vaccine plan made appointments before arriving to the clinics. Vaccines were allocated from Sacramento County’s public health department.
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen visited both clinics that day.
“(It was) wonderful seeing great collaboration and teamwork in the community as we help our residents get their vaccines and continue our recovery process,” she told the Citizen.
These events were held a week after Sacramento County public health officials announced that educators and other school employees were eligible for vaccinations.
Kevin Aleman, peer mentor at American River College, parked in a long line of cars and awaited his first vaccine dose at Cosumnes Oaks High. He said that he heard about that clinic from his supervisor.
“It’s exciting to see a lot of people coming in and getting these shots, especially our front line workers,” Aleman said. “It’s just something that’s needed and we’re all thankful to get these vaccinations.”
The Elk Grove Food Bank Services partnered with Dignity Health to primarily vaccinate seniors who are assisted by the food bank. Staff from the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) worked with the Elk Grove Unified School District and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department to host the clinic at Cosumnes Oaks High.
“It’s been a very trying year and this is a step in the right direction in getting back to normal as normal can be,” Cosumnes Fire Chief Felipe Rodriguez said at the high school. “(It’s) getting the children back to school, and providing much needed protection for those in the appropriate tier, specifically the elderly.”
He estimated that his fire staff helped vaccinated more than 3,600 people in three drive-thru clinics they hosted in Elk Grove and Galt over the past month.
Kevin Gainsley, a retired Cosumnes fire captain, volunteered to hand out vaccination records to recipients at the Cosumnes Oaks High clinic on Feb. 26. Those who were vaccinated that day were told to return to the campus in 28 days to receive their final dose.
Gainsley told them to treat their vaccination records like “gold” after an Elk Grove Unified medical worker administered the shots. One driver saw his Sacramento Area Firefighters Local 522 shirt and curiously asked him if he was a carpenter.
“Nope, fire department,” Gainsley replied, before laughing. “You don’t want a carpenter putting in a needle in you, do you? They’ll use a big nail.”
Recipients were told to wait in their vehicles for 15 minutes before leaving the parking lot.
CSD General Manager Joshua Green told the Citizen that the clinics depend on whether or not vaccines are available. The Cosumnes Oaks High clinic had an opening for 1,200 appointments and the event was publicly announced the day before it was held.
Green said that the CSD will organize a follow-up clinic for those who will return for their second doses. He noted that his district’s staff may be less involved in organizing future clinics since other agencies are also hosting them.
“Hopefully, we have a role in getting educators vaccinated and getting kids back to school, and get our economy restarted too,” Green said.
At Creekside Christian Church, Dignity Health employees and food bank volunteers oversaw a few hundred seniors who arrived for their shots. The city’s e-tran buses gave shuttle service for seniors there.
“Living our mission,” Methodist Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric Hodes simply said about his staff’s work there.
This clinic was the first to be co-hosted by Elk Grove Food Bank Services. Their executive director, Marie Jachino said the food bank registered 3,000 new households, comprised of 7,000 individuals, for food assistance since the COVID-19 pandemic arose last year. Many of them were children and seniors, she added.
“The majority of those who (signed up) never used a food bank before – people who are unemployed, small business (employees), and then we actually saw a surge in children and seniors,” Jachino said.
She credited Sacramento County Supervisor Don Nottoli for helping with the vaccine distribution at the church site.
Food bank volunteer and Elk Grove Unified School District Board President Beth Albiani helped provide vaccination records to the seniors. Like the Cosumnes Oaks High clinic, the seniors were informed to return to the church site for their next dose.
“I’m thrilled to get vaccinations to Elk Grove,” Albiani said. “I hope it helps us keep moving down the (county reopening) tiers and improve our community health.”
Sacramento County’s public health staff reported that 270,824 doses were administered to county residents, as of Feb. 26.
