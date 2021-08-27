Twenty-four recruits graduated from the Cosumnes Fire Department’s academy on Aug. 20. Among them are a 23-year-old class valedictorian, a second-generation Cosumnes firefighter, military veterans, and Elk Grove natives.
“It’s a day in these kids’ lives they’ll never forget, and they’ll move forward with a great career and a calling in life,” Cosumnes Community Services District Board President Jim Luttrell said.
Friends and relatives gathered at the District56 center in Elk Grove where the graduates practiced the traditions of carrying ceremonial fire axes into the room and later ringing an antique fire alarm bell before the graduation ended. The bell was once installed on an old Elk Grove fire engine.
The new Cosumnes firefighters had to ring the same bell at the top of a tower every day for six months during their intense physical and academic training at the fire agency’s Elk Grove academy center.
“It probably has some fond memories at the end of the day, and it probably has some not-so-fond memories,” said Dan Quiggle, the deputy fire chief of administration and support services.
These graduates are already assigned to fire stations and they started their probationary work this week. Many of them will provide relief to fire station staffs and reduce overtime costs, Luttrell said. Plans are to have some of the new graduates work in the future Fire Engine 77 and Medic 77 teams when Cosumnes Fire opens its Poppy Ridge Road fire station near the future Sky River Casino in Elk Grove. Luttrell said they hope to open the station alongside the casino next year.
The 24 recruits were chosen from a rigorous screening process that started with 741 applicants, Cosumnes Fire Chief Felipe Rodriguez said.
“The fire service – it’s not a job, it’s a way of life,” he told the graduates.
Kylie Daniels, who became the academy class valedictorian at age 23, began her new job at Elk Grove’s Bond Road station a few days after her graduation. The firefighter-paramedic came to Cosumnes Fire after working for the Penn Valley Fire Protection District.
During her graduation speech, Daniels shared lessons that she learned from the academy including “mistakes are teachers” and the class’s chosen motto, “Make your luck” or achieve success through hard work and passion.
“We pushed ourselves, we learned an immense amount, and we became better every single day,” she said.
Daniels also jokingly gave a “special shoutout” to the academy’s number two student, Michael Fanfelle “for keeping my number one spot warm throughout this entire academy.” She added that he is a “real brother” to her.
The academy graduation was Cosumnes Fire’s first ceremony since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Rodriguez told the Citizen there was never a COVID infection issue in the academy.
“Everybody stayed healthy the entire time, and we’re very proud of the fact we were able to do so,” he said.
Graduate Uriel Guevara quoted one of his classmates who said, “it was the best six months I’d never want to do again,” when he spoke about the training that included the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“But our academy staff and department did a great job working around all of those obstacles, and giving us the best possible training we could ever receive,” he told the Citizen.
John Sinclair, a retired Cosumnes battalion chief, watched his son, John graduate as a firefighter-paramedic at the ceremony. His son was assigned to the Laguna Park Drive station where he worked as a captain more than 15 years ago.
Sinclair said that his son watched fire training drills when he was in elementary school and he noted that his other son, Jared worked as a fire intern.
“Both boys never considered any other career choice,” the father said. “It’s flattering and I’m glad to see them following their passion.”
In his speech to the graduates, Rodriguez told them about the great expectations that lie ahead of them in the fire service for the next 30 years.
“They’ll miss a holiday or two, maybe 20, so that our community members can safely enjoy that day with their families,” the fire chief said. “They’ll respond to the worst day of someone else’s life, and some of those responses will later become the worst day of their life. They will save people and be called a ‘hero,’ but never want to receive public acknowledgment.”
