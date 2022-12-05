A pickup truck driver died after driving off Laguna Boulevard’s Interstate-5 ramp and crashing into a tree during the early morning of Dec. 4. Firefighters reportedly found the vehicle engulfed in flames and with the victim inside it when they arrived at the scene.
Sacramento County coroners did not identify the victim, as of press time.
This incident was reported around 4 a.m. on northbound I-5 in Elk Grove’s Laguna West area. Authorities noted that the roadway was wet from the rain that morning.
California Highway Patrol spokesperson Mark Leavitt said that investigators determined that the driver of an unknown model trick took the off-ramp at a “high rate of speed” and veered to the left. The vehicle then traveled down an embankment and struck a tree.
“With the condition of the truck, we are unable to determine any vehicle specifics/and or driver information,” the CHP stated.
