Staff members on Dec. 13 reported to the Elk Grove Unified School District board about the negative impacts that arose after a special education service was dramatically changed in August. Troubles include students losing relationships with staff members who supported them, overwhelmed teachers, and a lack of trust in district leadership, according to a district staff report.
“This change was disruptive to parent, guardian, and student experiences – we do recognize that,” said David Reilly, the district’s human resources superintendent.
Not long after the current school year started, district administrators decided to end a service provided by “inclusion specialists.” These 30 affected educators helped more than 500 students with disabilities who are enrolled in general education classes.
Elk Grove Unified staff reported that most of the students are on the autism spectrum. The inclusion specialists were transferred to fill vacant teaching positions across the district.
Reilly described the action as a “no-win situation” in making necessary staffing changes when he spoke the school board on Sept. 20.
Following the changes, inclusion students remain at their general education classes, but they now work with case managers from their schools’ learning resource centers. Reilly on Dec. 13 presented to the school board how the district will assist the students and train more school employees on how to work with them.
During the Dec. 13 meeting, Brandon Morgan, a parent of a student with disabilities, mentioned his work in managing wildfires when he described the situation for inclusion students and their parents. He turned to Reilly.
“Mr. Reilly, in putting out one fire, you caused many other fires to pop up,” Morgan said.
Elk Grove School Trustee Sean Yang, who is a parent of students with special needs, stressed the urgency for the district to help struggling inclusion students.
“Every week we delay, kids are struggling, parents are struggling, me and my wife are struggling,” he said. “That’s the truth, that’s the reality.”
Chadrick Ballesteros, an Elk Grove High School student who received inclusive support from paraeducators in elementary school, told the school board about how he benefitted from the specialists. He noted his shyness and discouragement from asking questions in front of his classes.
“I really benefitted a lot from paraeducators since they were there for me,” the student said.
Since September, inclusion advocates and few school board members called upon the special education staff to present a report on how the service changes impacted inclusion students. On Dec. 13, the staff reported feedback they collected from parent surveys and a November community forum on special education. More surveys will be conducted next year to see how they can support inclusion students, the staff stated.
“The greatest value of the survey is that it’s going to be a catalyst for conversations and a catalyst for a needs assessment in terms of where we’re falling short and how we meet those needs,” Reilly said.
He noted that district program specialists and regional staff teams are contacting families of inclusive students who attended the November forum and sought support. The district staff is determining how to help them based on their unique challenges, he said.
“We’re not waiting for anything to close, we’re making calls,” Reilly said.
The district report lacked data that measured how the changes to inclusive education affected the students. After Elk Grove School Trustee Michael Vargas questioned about when and how key data will be reported, Reilly replied that his staff should have preliminary data next spring.
The human resources superintendent told the board that the special education staff ultimately wants to develop training for all district staff on all inclusive practices. He said they currently plan to train staff on a voluntary basis and they eventually want to provide training via school site visits.
Elk Grove School Trustee Carmine Forcina questioned the district staff’s plan for voluntary staff training.
“To say we have a deficit and the only way we can resolve that deficit is through training and then say, ‘Oh that’s on a voluntary basis,’ then that’s talking out of both sides of our mouth,” he said.
Reilly agreed and said that his staff wants inclusive support training to be eventually required.
“I agree with you, if it’s going to stick and we’re going to change the culture then it’s got to be required,” he said.
