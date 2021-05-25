A Union Pacific train fatally struck a pedestrian when he crossed the railroad tracks at Elk Grove Boulevard in Old Town during the morning of May 24.
Sacramento County coroners did not identify the victim, as of press time.
This incident occurred around 8:45 a.m. near the corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Railroad Street.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Hannah Gray reported that the victim was walking on Elk Grove Boulevard’s north side before he was struck. Witnesses told investigators that he walked across the tracks despite that the railroad crossing was illuminated and the crossing arms were down. The train operator also reportedly blew his horn at the pedestrian.
“Unfortunately, the train was unable to stop in time,” Gray reported.
A similar incident happened in 2008 when a freight train hit and killed a 15-year-old pedestrian who crossed the tracks at nearby 1st Avenue. The victim was a student at Elk Grove Charter School’s former location at Old Town’s Mercantile Building.
The Elk Grove police’s traffic bureau is seeking information about the May 24 collision. Readers with information about the incident can contact their office at (916) 478-8147.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.