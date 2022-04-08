Kevin Favro, co-founder and co-CEO of the Folsom tech startup company, EV Life, on March 31 took home the grand prize of $10,000 in the inaugural Pitch Elk Grove.
This in-person, public event, which was held at Elk Grove’s District56 community center, featured eight startup representatives who each gave pitches and answered questions from a panel of judges.
The judges were Elk Grove Planning Commissioner Juan Fernandez; Kwame Anku, CEO of Black Star Fund; Jon Gregory, senior vice president of Five Star Bank; Deborah Simpson, investor with Sacramento Angels; and Brooke Van Sant, associate with Moneta Ventures.
Veteran startup founder Sonny Mayugba was the event’s master of ceremonies.
Funding for the event was provided through the city of Elk Grove’s Startup Elk Grove Incentive Program, which contributes “technical and financial assistance to launching and scaling startups, and for co-working and incubator facilities that support them.”
Participants in the program are required to operate in Elk Grove.
As an informational-only event, in which contestants competed for prize money, no offers to invest were made to or solicited from the audience.
Favro described his business as a platform with a financing loan that is specifically for electric vehicles (EV).
“The way it works is we calculate and estimate your expected EV incentives and we pull them forward and let you receive the value of today, so that your monthly payment on your auto loan is up to $200 a month lower,” he said.
He noted that there are multiple benefits for clients who use this platform.
“We really feel like our product can help people get into an electric vehicle that will not only help towards saving our planet, but also save their pocketbook and save on their monthly expenses of owning a car,” Favro said.
The co-CEO mentioned that Pitch Elk Grove was not the only startup competition his company has won.
“We won (Startup Weekend Folsom) back in April 2019, and that was the genesis of our company,” he said.
The $5,000, second place prize in the Pitch Elk Grove competition was awarded to Michael Arredondo, co-founder of the Elk Grove startup, EyeRate.
Arredondo described his technology company.
“We’re a customer interaction platform that’s focused on bonusing employees for helping the business get more positive online content, and incentivizing and rewarding employees for good customer service,” he said.
Arredondo expressed excitement for his cash award.
“(It is) very exciting,” he said. “It’s good for the (public relations), it’s good to get the recognition. The city of Elk Grove has been really good to us.”
Davis resident Liz Tang, founder of the startup company, Mediminder, was selected as the “audience favorite,” and was awarded $2,500.
Tang mentioned that her business was inspired by her son, who has a life-threatening food allergy.
“As a parent, the number one thing you need to do with a food allergy is make sure you always have your EpiPen,” she said. “Unfortunately, we’re all human and we forget things, and that’s not something I want to forget once.
“So, what we’ve created is a small chip that can be added to any lifesaving, urgently needed medication to make sure that it’s always nearby, it’s the right temperature. But then in a life-threatening emergency, we can also crowd-source to find the nearest medication you need to save a life.”
Tang noted that she was glad that the audience recognized the value of her product.
“These are the people that we’re selling to, right?” she asked. “One in 13 of these people has someone in their family that has a food allergy.”
The other tech startup company representatives who made their pitches at the event were Juan Juan of Fanalyze; Michael Santiago of FloraPulse; Carolyn Peer of Humaxa; Ishita Shah of Matrubials; and Kate Cordell of Opeeka.
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen told the Citizen that she was impressed by the startups presented at the event.
“It is great to see the entrepreneurial spirit alive and well in our greater region,” she said. “There are some amazing companies that have pitched here, and I just wish them all tremendous success. I think we will be reading about them either in Time magazine or some major publications here in the near-future.”
Darrell Doan, the city’s economic development director, praised the concept of holding this event in Elk Grove.
“In my mind, there’s no better way to promote our brand as a city, as a business destination, as a startup destination than to create this event and bring you all here,” he said.
