Authorities arrested a 21-year-old suspect for allegedly robbing a person during a backpack sale in East Elk Grove during the afternoon of May 11. Two more suspects are also accused of attacking the victim when he later confronted the alleged robbers. The Elk Grove police reported that a fourth suspect, identified as a 17-year-old boy, fled before officers detained the other suspects.
Jamajia Mackey, 21, of Elk Grove; Kameron Payawal, 23, of Elk Grove; and Benny Jauregui Valdez, of Sacramento were arrested on robbery and conspiracy charges. Payawal was also accused of possessing a loaded gun that was not registered to him.
This incident was reported around 5:45 p.m. at the 9500 block of Crisswell Drive.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that the victim first arranged a meeting with Mackey and the 17-year-old suspect at a prearranged location. Mackey allegedly brandished a knife during this meeting, and the suspects then stole the victim’s backpack and drove away.
Jimenez said that the victim and a companion later contacted the police and followed the suspects to an apartment complex. While they confronted the suspects, Payawal and Valdez allegedly assaulted the victim so that Mackey and the juvenile suspect could escape.
Officers arrived and took the adult suspects into custody; they were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. Payawal was earlier cited on May 8 for allegedly keeping a high-capacity gun magazine in his home on May 8. Officers contacted him after a witness reportedly saw a person brandish a firearm before entering Payawal’s residence. Jimenez reported that officers found the magazine during a probable cause search of his home but they did not find a gun.
