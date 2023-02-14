A fire damaged three small school buses parked outside a preschool in central Elk Grove during the evening of Feb. 12. No injuries were reported.
Cosumnes Fire investigators suspect foul play in the incident that occurred near the Elk Grove KinderCare Learning Center at 9250 Elk Grove-Florin Road.
“Investigators found evidence to indicate the fire was caused by an attempted theft of fuel from the buses,” Cosumnes Fire staff said in a Feb. 14 press statement.
Investigators along with the Elk Grove police did not identify a suspect, as of press time.
This fire broke out when the school was closed on a Sunday.
“We’re thankful this incident happened after-hours, and that no (one) was hurt,” said Colleen Moran, a spokesperson for the KinderCare Learning Centers that’s based in Portland, Ore.
She added that she did not have further details to share about the case.
The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. and firefighters arrived at the scene where three small, passenger buses were burning, the Cosumnes Fire staff said.
They reported that a second engine company arrived to help with the fire suppression and the containment of hazardous materials.
Cosumnes firefighters also build barriers to stop fuels and other chemicals from entering nearby Laguna Creek and storm drains.
During the morning of Feb. 14, ashes and singed bushes remained at the fire site, which is behind the U.S. Bank building and across from the preschool.
Readers with information about the fire can contact the Cosumnes Fire investigation staff at (916) 405-7118.
